Asia Cup 2022: Predicting India's ideal playing XI

For more reasons than one, the Asia Cup 2022 marks an important event for India. The defending champions will get to do more than just face arch-rivals Pakistan as they look at the marquee tournament in preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

The return of senior players and also some new faces following their recent impressive outings for the national side as well as their IPL run suggests that the think-tank is looking to field its best XI when they land Down Under.

The BCCI announced the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup on August 8. Here's what the composition looks like:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

The squad looks finely balanced on paper despite the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. There's no doubt that India will rely on a side with more experienced players.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting the ideal playing XI when they open their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday (August 28).

Asia Cup 2022: Predicting India's playing XI

Much of the squad will pick themselves when the side lands in the UAE and gears up for the blockbuster clash against Pakistan. We broke down the order and looked at predicting the best possible XI.

Player Role Position Rohit Sharma (C) Bat Opener KL Rahul (VC) Bat Opener Virat Kohli Bat 3 Suryakumar Yadav Bat 4 Hardik Pandya All-rounder 5 Rishabh Pant (WK) Bat 6 Dinesh Karthik Bat 7 Ravichandran Ashwin Bowler/Spin 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler 9 Arshdeep Singh Bowler 10 Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler/Spin 11

It's a no-brainer that the top 4 will have no room for anyone else from the squad. Suryakumar Yadav edges out Deepak Hooda for the No.4 spot owing to his experience in the format and also the fact that he played in the T20 World Cup last year.

Hardik Pandya's resurgence as a bonafide all-rounder makes him one of the prime candidates to pip Ravindra Jadeja in the squad. The likes of Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik will be tasked with finishing games and shepherding the lower order.

India may also look to play it safe by batting deep should the top order have an off day. With the likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli yet to hit their straps, the onus will be on the middle order to deliver and take the team across the line.

Ashwin and Chahal's combination for the Rajasthan Royals was one of the key talking points in IPL 2022 and the duo bowling in tandem might be an option. Chahal's experience also makes sure there's less chance for Ravi Bishnoi to get a look-in. Arshdeep and Kumar will look to contribute on the pace and swing front for India.

Despite Bumrah's absence, the side looks more than capable of defending their title. However, it seems to be more than just winning the Asia Cup that's on the side's mind, especially after a dismal T20 World Cup last year.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit