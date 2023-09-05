Rain threatened to cause another washout in the Asia Cup 2023, but India managed to brave the weather and clinch a comprehensive 10-wicket victory against Nepal on Monday.

After Nepal made 230 in the first innings, with the Men in Blue doing themselves no favors on the field with their fielding, India were under a slight bit of pressure to get over the line in the DLS-influenced chase. They were never in any trouble, though, and got over the line comfortably.

Here are three players who starred and two who flopped in Match 5 of the Asia Cup 2023 between India and Nepal.

#5 Star - Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets against Nepal

Ravindra Jadeja has become a superbly reliable bowler in the ODI format and was once again the pick of the Indian bowlers against Nepal. The left-arm spinner picked up three wickets to break the back of the Nepal middle order and bring India back into the contest after a disappointing powerplay.

He first forced Bhim Sharki into playing on before having Rohit Paudel caught at slip. Jadeja's third wicket came in the form of Kushal Malla, who tried to take him on and found the mid-off fielder.

The wily all-rounder conceded only one boundary in his entire 10-over spell and was India's second-most economical bowler.

#4 Flop - Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur [left] bowled only four overs against Nepal

Shardul Thakur provided India's first breakthrough by dismissing the dangerous Kushal Bhurtel, but he was rather unimpressive overall.

Thakur conceded 26 runs in the four overs he bowled, including two fours and a six. He couldn't bowl a consistent run of dot balls, and his economy rate of 6.5 was almost as bad as the side's most expensive bowler.

Thakur was comfortably outbowled by the other Indian pacers - even Hardik Pandya, who ended up sending down eight overs.

#3 Star - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill remained unbeaten in the chase

Shubman Gill's form ever since the conclusion of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) hasn't been too promising. However, he came good in the Asia Cup clash against Nepal.

Gill got off the mark with three crunching boundaries off Sompal Kami through the off-side. He settled into a second-fiddle role thereafter, turning the strike over to Rohit Sharma and punishing anything loose.

Gill ended up making an unbeaten 67 in a welcome sign for the Men in Blue.

#2 Flop - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj in action during the India v Nepal - Asia Cup 2023 contest

Mohammed Siraj is usually the pick of the Indian bowlers in the ODI format, but he had a rare expensive outing against Nepal.

Siraj often tried to bang the ball in short and was duly punished, with the Nepal batters taking a liking to his pace and uncharacteristic waywardness. He ended up leaking 61 runs in 9.2 overs, although he returned after a poor powerplay spell to scalp two wickets in the middle overs and one more at the death.

It's a testament to Siraj's quality that he provided three breakthroughs even on a bad day.

#1 Star - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 74 was an innings to behold. Although Karan KC troubled the Indian skipper in the very first over, he quickly made adjustments and never looked back.

Rohit was punishing against both pace and spin, with his strokes against the latter standing out in particular. He slog-swept and pulled with abandon and played some sumptuous strokes behind square as well.

Rohit was adjudged the Player of the Match for his aggressive innings, which ensured that India were never in trouble during the chase.

