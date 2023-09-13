Asia Cup 2023: 3 records that were broken during India’s incredible 41-run victory over Sri Lanka in Super 4

Team India secured an Asia Cup 2023 final berth by beating Sri Lanka in a Super Four clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12.

Batting first, the Men in Blue were off to a flying start. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 80 runs for the first wicket in just 11 overs. The introduction of spin changed the complexion of the match. Dunith Wellalage was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up five wickets, while part-time off-spinner Charith Asalanka scalped four to bowl out India for 213 runs.

In response, Indian bowlers did well to keep the game under control but Wellalage and Dhananjaya de Silva stitched together a crucial partnership to put the hosts in the driver's seat. However, India bounced back in time to secure a crucial 41-run win, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul.

The low-scoring encounter saw plenty of records being broken on Tuesday. On that note, let's take a look at three records that were broken during the India vs Sri Lanka Super Four match.

#1 Rohit Sharma becomes the second-fastest batter to 10,000 ODI runs

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma joined the 10,000 ODI runs club on Tuesday with a six straight back off Kasun Rajitha in the Super Four clash of Asia Cup 2023.

Rohit is now the second-fastest batter to achieve the feat, reaching the landmark in just 241 innings. His teammate Virat Kohli is the fastest to scale the milestone, doing it in 205 innings. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar occupies the third spot, reaching the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav becomes the second-fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets

The left-arm spinner has been in scintillating form in 50 overs cricket this year. He sidelined leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to be India's premier spinner and deservedly so.

Kuldeep has taken his performance a step higher in this Asia Cup 2023. He is currently the highest wicket-taker with nine scalps. He bagged a fifer against Pakistan and followed it up with four wickets against Sri Lanka.

During the game against the Lankan Lions, Kuldeep scalped his 150 ODI wickets. He became the second-fastest Indian to scale the feat, doing it in 88 matches. His teammate Mohammed Shami is the fastest Indian to pick up 150 ODI wickets, achieving the landmark in 80 matches.

#3 India lose all 10 wickets to spinners for the first time in ODIs

Indian batters had a horrid run against Sri Lankan spinners on a turning track in Colombo, where the ball also occasionally kept low.

Choosing to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill looked at ease against the pacers. They registered their third consecutive 50-run partnership in the Asia Cup 2023, adding 80 runs in just 11 overs.

The introduction of Dunith Wellalage shifted the momentum in Sri Lanka's favor as the Indian batters surrendered themselves. Wellalage picked up five wickets, while Charith Asalanka scalped four. Maheesh Theekshana completed the proceedings, picking up the last wicket.

Incidentally, this is the first instance where the Men in Blue have lost 10 wickets to spinners in an ODI game. Overall, this is only 10th time where spinners have accounted for all 10 wickets in an innings of a 50-over match.