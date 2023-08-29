Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Get ready for the much-anticipated 16th edition of the Asia Cup 2023, which is set to unfold in the vibrant cricketing landscapes of Pakistan and Sri Lanka throughout August and September.

Sri Lanka holds the crown as defending champions, adding an extra layer of excitement to the tournament. This edition marks a historic first, as the Asia Cup sees a dynamic duo of hosts, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka sharing the honor.

While Pakistan will host four thrilling matches at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the charismatic Multan Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka will host nine intense clashes at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the picturesque Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

The grand finale is scheduled to be played on the hallowed grounds of R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The 2023 Asia Cup boasts a fierce lineup, featuring the powerhouse cricketing nations of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Joining this esteemed league is Nepal, making a historic debut after securing their spot by triumphing in the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup.

13 whirlwind and thrilling matches are set to thrill fans from August 30 to September 17. The stakes are sky-high as the top four teams progress to the electrifying Super 4s, paving the way for an epic finale that will witness the top two teams battling for glory.

In the lead-up to this cricketing extravaganza, the teams have been making strategic moves. Bangladesh faced a setback with Ebadot Hossain's injury, leading to the entry of the promising Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Pakistan welcomed Saud Shakeel to their lineup, with Tayyab Tahir standing ready in the reserves. Adding an extra layer of intrigue, India included Sanju Samson in their reserves, keeping the anticipation levels soaring.

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup promises not just cricket, but a carnival of sportsmanship, talent, and unforgettable moments.

Asia Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, August 30

Match 1 - Pakistan vs Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan - 03:00 PM

Thursday, August 31

Match 2- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele - 03:00 PM

Saturday, September 02

Match 3 - Pakistan vs India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele - 03:00 PM

Sunday, September 03

Match 4 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 03:00 PM

Monday, September 04

Match 5 - India vs Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele - 03:00 PM

Tuesday, September 05

Match 6 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 03:00 PM

Wednesday, September 06

Super 4s, Match 1 - A1 vs B2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 3:00 PM

Saturday, September 09

Super 4s, Match 2 - B1 vs B2, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 03:00 PM

Sunday, September 10

Super 4s, Match 3 - A1 vs A2, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 03:00 PM

Tuesday, September 12

Super 4s, Match 4 - A2 vs B1, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 03:00 PM

Thursday, September 14

Super 4s, Match 5 - A1 vs B1, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 03:00 PM

Friday, September 15

Super 4s, Match 6 - A2 vs B2, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 03:00 PM

Sunday, September 17

Final - TBC vs TBC, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 03:00 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

India: Disney+ Hotstar App & Website, Star Sports

Pakistan: PTV Sports and TEN Sports.

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

South Africa: SuperSport network

UK: TNT Sport 1 and TNT Sports app.

Australia: Fox Sports, FOXTel app.

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Full Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Mousom Dhakal, Pratis GC, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kishor Mahato, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh, Arjun Saud (wk), Bhim Sharki

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Naim

Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc, wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan