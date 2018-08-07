Best Asian ODI XI of all time

Madras Charan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 21.25K // 07 Aug 2018, 13:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The evolution of cricket has been quite radical, as ODIs and T20s seem to dominate the World Cup presently.

The first international ODI game was between Australia and England in 1971 at Melbourne. The first Asian country to get permanent ODI status was Pakistan, followed by India and Sri Lanka.

Since then, Asian countries have dominated world cricket with India being the first Asian country to win a World Cup in 1983. Pakistan and Sri Lanka won the 1992 and 1996 World Cups respectively.

The Asia Cup is the ODI tournament played between the Asian countries since 1984. India is the most successful team in this, winning it six times. Bangladesh has also been part of the Asia Cup but hasn't been able to win even a single tournament.

Asian cricketing nations have provided some great players to the cricket world like Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya and Inzamam ul Haq. Let us look at the greatest Asia XI of all time.

#1 Sourav Ganguly

The former Indian skipper, who made his ODI debut against West Indies in 1991, has represented India in 311 ODI games. The left-handed batsman has scored 11363 runs at an average of 40.73. He is arguably the best left-handed batsman India has ever seen.

Ganguly and Sachin are unarguably the best opening pair India has ever produced. Ganguly has the power to smash the bowlers in the powerplay and also score some big scores. He will surely make into the all-time XI owing to his contribution for the Indian team. Sourav Ganguly's overall ODI performance.

Matches- 311, Runs- 11363, Average- 40.73, Strike Rate- 73.71, Best score- 183.

1 / 6 NEXT