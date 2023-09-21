Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket, Pakistan vs Indonesia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan and Indonesia are all set to lock horns in the 2nd Quarterfinal of the Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Thursday, September 21.

Indonesia, led by Ni Wayan Sariani, got off to a brilliant start in the tournament. They defeated debutant Mongolia by 172 runs in the first match. Defending 187, they bowled their opponents out for 15.

Pakistan will be captained by Nida Dar, one of the best all-rounders doing the rounds in women’s cricket. Muneeba Ali happens to be their only centurion in the T20 format when she achieved the feat in the T20 World Cup 2023.

Omaima Sohail and Sidra Ameen also give the Pakistan batting unit a lot of solidity. Diana Baig is expected to lead their bowling attack. Nashra Sandhu also has loads of experience on her shoulders.

Aliya Riaz is one of the biggest hitters in the Pakistan team. She can also bowl handy medium pace.

Pakistan vs Indonesia Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Indonesia, 2nd Quarterfinal, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: September 21, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pakistan vs Indonesia Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou is expected to be a decent one for the batters. But an overly high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards.

Pakistan vs Indonesia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and playing conditions will be pleasant. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

Pakistan vs Indonesia Probable XIs

Pakistan

Muneeba Ali (WK), Sidra Ameen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar (C), Sadaf Shamas, Diana Baig, Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, Umm-e-Hani, Sadia Iqbal

Indonesia

Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini (wk), Ni Luh Dewi, Maria Corazon, Andriani Andriani, Kisi Kasse, Rahmawati Pangestuti, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, Ni Wayan Sariani (c), Lie Qiao, Mia Arda, Ni Kadek Ariani

Pakistan vs Indonesia Match Prediction

Pakistan will go into the match as favorites without a doubt. They should be able to beat Indonesia and make their way through to the semi-final.

Prediction: Pakistan to win the match.

Pakistan vs Indonesia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

