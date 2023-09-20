Asian Games 2023, Women’s Cricket Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Women's cricket returned to Asian Games 2023 after a lengthy break on September 19 in Hangzhou. The last time cricket was at the Asian Games was back in 2014.

Indonesia, Hong Kong, Mongolia and Malaysia were in action earlier today at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, where Indonesia and Malaysia recorded victories.

ICC's full members India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh have earned a direct entry into the quarterfinals round. Their opponents will be decided tomorrow after the qualifier quarterfinal match between Hong Kong and Mongolia, the two losing teams in the group stage.

BCCI has sent a women's team for the first time in Asian Games history. Fans across India are excited to watch the Women in Blue compete at the grand stage. Here's a look at the telecast and live streaming details for this tournament.

Women's cricket at Asian Games 2023 telecast channel list

Sony Sports Channels will telecast the women's cricket event live in India. Hindi commentary will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD. Tamil and Telugu commentary options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD.

English commentary should be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD or Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD.

Women's cricket at Asian Games 2023 live streaming in India

Sony LIV is the online home of the Asian Games 2023. The women's cricket matches live streaming will be available on Sony LIV website and application. Fans will have to buy a subscription on the platform to stream the matches live.

Indian Women's cricket schedule at Asian Games 2023 (with timings in IST)

India have earned a direct entry into the quarterfinals. Their quarterfinal match will take place on September 21 at 6:30 am IST. Their opponent will be decided after tomorrow's match between Hong Kong and Malaysia. Depending on quarterfinals result, India's next matches will be decided.

September 21: India vs TBA, Quarterfinal 1, 6.30 am IST.

September 24: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4, Semi-final 1, 6.30 am IST.

September 24: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3, Semi-final 2, 11.30 am IST.

September 25: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, Bronze Medal Match, 6.30 am IST.

September 25: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, Gold Medal Match, 11.30 am IST.