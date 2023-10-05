Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023, India vs Bangladesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India and Bangladesh are set to face each other in the Semifinal 1 of the Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will play host to this clash on Friday, October 6.

India, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, survived a massive scare against Rohit Paudel’s Nepal in the quarterfinals, where they ended up winning the match by 23 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century in 48 balls, helping the Men in Blue post 202 for four on the board. Rinku Singh chipped in with a handy cameo of 37 runs off 15 balls with two fours and a six.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, beat Malaysia by two runs in the quarterfinal. After opting to bat first, they were reduced to 3/3 in 1.5 overs. Saif Hassan scored 50 to help Bangladesh to 116 for five in 20 overs.

The match went right down to the wire. In the end, Afif Hossain Dhrubo defended five runs in the last over. Virandeep Singh scored a gutsy half-century for Malaysia, but his valiant efforts went in vain.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia: Match Details

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Semifinal 1, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: October 6, 2023, 06:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

India vs Bangladesh: Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. Bowlers will have to work hard to reap the rewards.

India vs Bangladesh: Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now in Hangzhou. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark.

India vs Bangladesh: Probable XIs

India

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh

Jaker Ali (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol

India vs Bangladesh: Match Prediction

India will go into the match as favourites, although Bangladesh have the potential to win the game as well.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

India vs Bangladesh: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Poll : Yashasvi Jaiswal to score a century? Yes No 0 votes