Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023, India vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India and Nepal are all set to face each other in Quarter-Final 1 of the Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Tuesday, October 3.
India have a strong squad at their disposal, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal most likely to open the batting. Both batters have been stupendous in last two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Tilka Varma recently impressed on the tour West Indies and his role in the middle order will hold a lot of importance. Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma add a lot of firepower to the entire battin set-up.
Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube are the all-round options for the Indian team. Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar will likely form their bowling attack.
Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, on the other hand, won both their matches in Group A of this year's Asian Games. They beat Mongolia 273 runs after which they hammered Maldives by 138 runs.
India vs Nepal Match Details
Match: India vs Nepal, Quarter-Final 1, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket
Date and Time: October 3, 2023, 06:30 am IST
Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou
India vs Nepal Pitch Report
The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.
India vs Nepal Weather Forecast
Playing conditions in Hangzhou are expected to be pleasant. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark.
India vs Nepal Probable XIs
India
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.
Nepal
Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane
India vs Nepal Match Prediction
India are expected to win this Asian Games 2023 encounter as their players boast more quality and experience. Gaikwad’s men should be able to come up trumps comfortably against a Nepal side who are in good form, but overall inferior to their upcoming opponents.
Prediction: India to win the match.
India vs Nepal Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: Sony LIV
Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network
