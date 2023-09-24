Asian Games Women's T20I, 2023, Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd Place Playoff: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report

Bangladesh Women and Pakistan Women will lock horns in the bronze medal match of the Asian Games Women’s T20I at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Monday.

Bangladesh Women started the season in the quarter-finals due to higher seeding in the ICC rankings. Their first contest was against Hong Kong Women, which was abandoned without a ball being bowled. They qualified for the semi-finals against India Women due to better ranking.

However, the Bangla Tigers faced a massive setback as they suffered an eight-wicket drubbing over Women In Blue. Bangladesh Women need to aim for a stronger comeback in order to go back home with a medal.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Women also encountered similar challenges in the competition with their first game against Indonesian Women getting abandoned due to heavy rain. In their semi-final clash against Sri Lanka Women, they faced a defeat by six wickets.

Led by Nida Dar, the Women in Green need to hit the drawing board and fill the chunks in their armor to bag the bronze medal in the third-place playoff.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, Third place playoff

Date and Time: September 25, 2023, 6.30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

Chasing looks pretty difficult on this slow and sluggish wicket. Pacers and spinners will enjoy bowling on this surface with batters struggling from the first over of the game. Any score above 120 would be a tough one for the chasing side.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

Weather looks pretty good with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius. We can expect a full 40-over game without any rain interruptions.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs:

Bangladesh Women

Shamima Sultana, Shathi Rani, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, and Rabeya Khan.

Pakistan Women:

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Umm-e-Hani, Natalia Pervaiz, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, and Diana Baig.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

These two sides have met against each other on 18 occasions in T20I format with Pakistan Women bagging victories in 15 matches. Bangladesh have won just one match and two other encounters ended without a result.

The statistics showcase Pakistan Women as strong favorites for this encounter.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win the match.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)

Live Streaming: Sony Liv