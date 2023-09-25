India Women and Sri Lanka Women will cross swords in the grand finale of Asian Games Women's T20I 2023 at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field on Monday.

Led by Smriti Mandhana, India Women started the tournament on a strong note. In the first quarter-final against Malaysia Women, they posted a total of 173/2 in 15 overs. However, that particular encounter ended without a result due to rain.

In their semi-final clash against Bangladesh Women, they outsmarted the opposition in all three departments to win by eight wickets. The Women in Blue will look to continue their winning run and bag the gold medal.

On the other hand, the Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka Women bagged back to back victories over Thailand Women and Pakistan Women in quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively, to bag a spot in the final.

Sri Lanka Women are having an incredible competition with all three departments clicking well. They will be eager to change their fortunes over India Women, who start as strong favorites, statistically.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details:

Match: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Final

Date and Time: September 25, 2023, 11.30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women Pitch Report:

The wicket at this venue is pretty slow and two paced. Pacers and spinners will equally be benefitted right from the first over of the game. Bowlers need to toil hard to milk runs. Chasing sides have a very good record at this venue.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

With temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius, we can expect a full game without any interruptions. Humidity levels will be around 70 percent.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs:

India Women:

Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Sri Lanka Women:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, and Inoshi Priyadharshani.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction:

Both these sides have met against each other on 24 occasions, with India Women coming out on top on 18 instances.

Sri Lanka Women could manage to win just four games with the other two encounters ending in no result. The Women in Blue enter this big game as strong favorites.

Prediction: India Women to win the match

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)

Live Streaming: Sony Liv