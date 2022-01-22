AU-W vs EN-W: Who will win the 3rd T20I?

Australia Women and England Women will cross swords in the third game of the three-match T20I series in the Women's Ashes at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, January 23.

The Aussies, led by Meg Lanning, put their best foot forward in the series opener on Thursday, January 20. They defeated Heather Knight and Co. by nine wickets in Adelaide to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Tahlia McGrath was at her very best as she won the Player of the Match award for her all-round showing. To start with, she finished with figures of 4-0-26-3 that included scalps of Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver and Amy Jones after the home team opted to field first.

On the back of her spell, Australia restricted their arch-rivals to 169 for four in 20 overs. Thereafter, skipper Lanning set the tone for her team in the run-chase, scoring 64 runs off 44 balls with eight fours at an impressive strike rate of 145.45.

From there on, McGrath came out all guns blazing and helped Australia register their biggest-ever chase in T20Is. The right-handed batter made an unbeaten 49-ball 91, laced with 13 fours and one six. The Aussies tracked the target down in 17 overs with 18 balls left.

The English bowlers were left high and dry when McGrath hammered them in the middle.

In the second game on Saturday, January 22, the hosts again elected to field first, but this time around, rain ended up playing spoilsport.

Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont put on a 25-run partnership in 4.1 overs before the heavens opened up. The Aussies, however, used as many as five bowlers. Right arm fast bowler Darcie Brown was the most economical as she gave away only three runs. Wyatt looked good for her unbeaten 12-ball 14 with two fours.

Meanwhile, Sunday's forecast in Adelaide shows thunderstorms and cloudy skies. There is no chance of rain as of now and one could expect an uninterrupted game.

Can England Women (EN-W) beat Australia Women (AU-W)?

Australia v England - T20 Ashes Series: Game 2

The Brits need to find a way to stop Australia's belligerent batting unit. Lanning and McGrath took them apart last time.

The visitors also need to revisit their tactics while facing McGrath. Australia will go into the next match as the favorites without a doubt.

Prediction: Australia Women to win the match

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

