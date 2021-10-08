AU-W vs IN-W Prediction: Who will win today's Australia-India 2nd T20I?

Australia Women and India Women will lock horns in the second game of a three-match T20I series on Saturday, October 9, at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

The opening game between India and Australia on Thursday, October 7, turned out to be a damp squib. After being put in to bat first, India were coasting along at 131 for the loss of four wickets in 15.2 overs. However, from there on, the heavens opened up and the game was called off.

Jemimah Rodrigues had to warm the bench for the three-match ODI series and the one-off Day-Night Test. But instead of letting the situation ruffle her, she put her best foot forward in the first T20I. The youngster stayed unbeaten on a 36-ball 49 with the help of seven fours.

Rodrigues was in impressive form while playing for the Northern Superchargers in the Women’s Hundred. The right-hander was able to carry forward her form in the opener. Opening batters Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got starts, but got out to Ashleigh Gardner.

Harmanpreet Kaur made her comeback after the injury layoff and started with three fours in her first four deliveries. Sophie Molineux trapped her in front and ended her brief stay in the middle. Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh also played useful knocks in the middle order.

Fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck made her comeback in the 20-over format after missing the previous games due to a niggle. The 22-year-old speedster bowled her heart out with a lot of venom, but gave away 32 runs in her four overs. She couldn’t make a breakthrough either.

Can India make a winning start to the series?

Women's T20 Series Media Opportunity

Rodrigues stayed unbeaten during the first game and her form is definitely a positive sign for the Women in Blue. However, the other Indian batters also need to contribute and get a big score.

Also Read

Australia seemed a tad experimental with their bowling attack as they used as many as eight bowlers in their first game. But with batting being their stronger point, Australia seem slight favorites for the next match.

Prediction: Australia Women to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee