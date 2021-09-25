AU-W vs IN-W Prediction: Who will win today's Australia-India 3rd ODI?

Australia Women and India Women will lock horns in the third game of their three-match ODI series on Sunday at the Harrup Park in Mackay.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, have already won the series,winning the first two games. The opening game was a completely one-sided affair, with the hosts winning by nine wickets. Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes and Lanning notched half-centuries to see their team over the line.

Going into the second game, Beth Mooney came in for the injured Haynes. That turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as Mooney went on to become the Player of the Match. The left-hander scored her second ODI ton to script another win for Australia.

Australia found themselves in all sorts of strife after being asked to chase down 275. Healy, Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardener perished with Australia’s score at 52 for four in the 16th over. That saw the required rate go up to even eight an over.

But Mooney held her nerves and got apt support from Tahia McGrath. The duo stitched together a 126-run stand for the fifth wicket to bring Australia's chase back on track. McGrath got out for 74, but Mooney went on to score an unbeaten 125 with the help of 12 fours.

Nicola Carey also contributed with a handy 39-ball 38. In the last over, Jhulan Goswami bowled two no-balls, failing to defend 13 runs. Earlier, the visitors had batted to expectations, thanks to their opening batter, Smriti Mandhana, scoring 86 off 94 with 11 fours.

Richa Ghosh showed a great deal of character, scoring a 50-ball 44. Apart from her match-winning knock, McGrath also picked up the three crucial wickets of Mandhana, Ghosh and Deepti Sharma. Perry, though, had a poor day in the office.

Can India salvage some pride in the series?

India have had their moments in the ODI series, but they haven’t been able to capitalise on them. Their batting performed much better in the second ODI, but their bowlers let things slip in the end.

Australia, meanwhile, will be brimming with confidence after winning their 26th ODI in a row. However, the visitors have a decent chance of ending that run if they get to bat second.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

