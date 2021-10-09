AU-W vs IN-W Prediction: Who will win today's Australia-India 3rd T20I?

Australia Women and India Women will lock horns in the third game of a three-match T20I series on Sunday, October 10, at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

After the first game couldn’t be completed due to rain, the second match on Saturday, October 9, turned out to be a closely-fought affair. The decision to bowl first paid immediate dividends for Australia as pacer Tayla Vlaeminck removed Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

Jemimah Rodrigues couldn’t show much resistance as she got out to Sophie Molineux. Harmanpreet Kaur looked fluent as she creamed the fast bowlers with relative ease. But after scoring 28 with five fours, she threw her wicket to Georgia Wareham while trying to dance down the track.

Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma perished cheaply, with India getting reduced to 81 for nine in 17 overs. Thereafter, Pooja Vastrakar threw the kitchen sink at everything and scored 37 off 26 with three fours and two sixes. On the back of her belligerence, India managed 118.

Alyssa Healy started Australia’s run-chase with a pull that went for a four. But then Shikha Pandey castled her with a ball that jagged back insanely, leaving Healy perplexed. Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning put on 35 for the second wicket before Rajeshwari Gayakwad removed both.

Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry couldn’t get into double digits. Tahlia McGrath carried Australia to safer shores. The fall of wickets at the other end didn’t ruffle her by any means. She stayed unbeaten on 42 off 33 with six fours, guiding her team to a win with five balls left.

Can India make a comeback in the series?

Australia v India: ODI Series - Game 3

India need to sort out their batting woes if they want to make a comeback in the series. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have failed in both games and they need to give India fast starts.

Also Read

Australia, on the other hand, would be pretty satisfied by the all-round show. Their batting depth was evident from McGrath’s match-winning knock. Australia are favorites for the next game on Sunday.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee