AUS vs BAN: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 34 of T20 World Cup 2021

Bangladesh will play their last match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tomorrow afternoon against Australia in Dubai. With no chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals, Bangladesh will play for pride tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Australia will aim to inch a step closer to the semifinals by registering a win against Bangladesh. The Aussies have won two of their three games in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far. A win against Bangladesh would take them closer to the second-placed South African side.

Ahead of the Australia vs Bangladesh game, let's take a look at their head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

AUS vs BAN head-to-head stats

Australia have a slender lead of 5-4 in T20I games against Bangladesh. The two nations played a five-match T20I series in Bangladesh before the T20 World Cup 2021, which Bangladesh won by 4-1.

Speaking of their head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches, Australia lead Bangladesh 4-0. Australia defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in their previous T20 World Cup meeting.

AUS vs BAN: Numbers you need to know before Match 34 of T20 World Cup 2021

Mitchell Marsh has scored the most runs (162) for Australia in T20Is against Bangladesh. It will be interesting to see if he plays in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has amassed 148 runs in T20Is against Australia. Fans will expect the skipper to bring his 'A' game to the table tomorrow.

Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed nine Australian batters in the shortest format of the game. Bangladesh surprisingly rested Rahman for their previous T20 World Cup match.

Josh Hazlewood has taken eight wickets in T20I matches against Bangladesh. His best figures have been 3/24.

