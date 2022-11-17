AUS vs ENG 2022: [WATCH] Ashton Agar makes acrobatic save to deny Dawid Malan a six

Australian all-rounder Ashton Agar pulled off an incredible acrobatic effort in the deep and saved four runs during the ongoing first ODI against England to prevent Dawid Malan from depositing a six.

Fielding at deep mid-wicket, the spin all-rounder showcased his agility and brilliance with a terrific leap and save after a perfectly smashed stroke from Malan. Agar jumped off the ground near the boundary ropes and swatted the ball inside the field, with his feet still in the air.

The 29-year-old used his tall stature and timed his jump perfectly to make contact with the ball and ensured he patted the ball back on the field even as the momentum was taking him outside the boundary rope.

The incident occurred during the 45th over of the innings, bowled by Pat Cummins. Dawid Malan was on strike for an individual score of 131 as he tried to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary after seeing the delivery pitched short of a length.

Check the video below.

Cricket on BT Sport @btsportcricket The levels of fielding in the modern game never cease to amaze 🤯 The levels of fielding in the modern game never cease to amaze 🤯 https://t.co/T3nBWSqZ8V

Dawid Malan's ton propels England to 287/9

Malan eventually departed a few deliveries later, having scored 134 off 128 balls, with 12 fours and 4 sixes. In the end, it was Agar who took a safe catch to dismiss Malan.

The Three Lions had a shambolic start to their innings, losing Philip Salt and Jason Roy early. James Vince and Sam Billings too could not do much with the bat and departed, while skipper Jos Buttler scored 29.

It took David Willey's support of 34 along with Dawid Malan's terrific knock to pave way for England to finish their innings at 287/9 in 50 overs

In reply, Australia have made a strong start in response to England's stiff total. Under the presence of openers, Travis Head and David Warner Australia have already stitched a half-century stand in eight overs.

