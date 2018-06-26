Australia vs England ODI Series: Interesting Stats

The numbers that shaped this series.

Nishant Kumar CONTRIBUTOR Feature 26 Jun 2018, 01:38 IST

England team outclassed the Australian side in the series.

There had been speculations about England dominating the inexperienced Australian side in the series but very few had expected a scoreline of 5-0. The visitors were outplayed in all the departments in almost all the games. This was the first instance of England whitewashing Australia in a 5-match series. With this emphatic win, they have established themselves as firm contenders for the ICC World Cup 2019. Here we will take a look at some of the interesting stats of this series:

2835 - No. of total runs scored in the series ( Runs break-up: Bat - 2731, Extras - 104)

269 - No. of fours hit in the series

58 - No. of sixes hit in the series

8 - No. of centuries scored in the series ( 5 by English batsmen & 3 by Australian batsmen)

11 - No. of half-centuries scored in the series ( 7 by English batsmen & 4 by Australian batsmen)

147 - No. of runs scored by Alex Hales in the 3rd ODI, the highest individual score in the series

304 - No. of runs scored by Jason Roy in the series, the most by any player

137.50 - Batting average of Jos Buttler in the series, the most by any player

481/6 - England's score in 3rd ODI. This is the highest team total in ODIs.

174 - No. of runs added by Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow for the first wicket in 4th ODI, the highest partnership for any wicket in the series

81 - No. of runs added by Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid for the ninth wicket in 5th ODI. This is the second highest 9th wicket partnership in a successful run-chase.

21 - No. of balls taken by Eoin Morgan to reach his fifty in the 3rd ODI. This is the fastest fifty for an England batsman in ODIs.

84 - No. of wickets fell down in the series ( 76 taken by bowlers & 8 run-outs)

2718 - No. of legal deliveries bowled in the series.

4/43 - Bowling figures of David Willey in the 4th ODI, the best by any bowler in the series

4 - No. of times a bowler took four wickets in an inning in the series

12 - Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid were the leading wicket-takers in the series with 12 wickets

24 - No. of wickets taken by England's spinners in the series, their most ever in an ODI series.

100 - No. of runs conceded by Andrew Tye in the 3rd ODI, the most by a bowler in an inning

242 - Margin of win (by runs) for England in the 3rd ODI. This is the biggest win for them in ODIs. Also, this was the heaviest defeat for Australia (by runs) in ODIs. Overall, this is the 5th biggest loss for a full member side.

311 - Target chased down by England in the 4th ODI. This is the 2nd highest target chased down by England and highest against Australia.

9 - No. of wins for England against Australia in 2018, the most for England in a calendar year against a single opponent.