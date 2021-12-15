AUS vs ENG prediction: Who will win the second Test of the Ashes 2021-22?

The first Test of the five-match Ashes 2021 series saw Australia thump England by nine wickets as the hosts continued their impressive record at the Gabba.

It was a comprehensive victory for the hosts, so England will now need to bounce back to level the series. The second game of the series will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide from December 16. It'll be a day-night affair.

The first Test saw the hosts continue their dominance at home over England. Newly appointed Test captain Pat Cummins started his captaincy stint with a win, starring with a five-wicket haul.

England captain Joe Root won the toss, and opted to bat first. Mitchell Starc set the tone on the very first ball of the series by knocking over Rory Burns. The side tourists were eventually bundled out for a paltry 147 in 50.1 overs. Pat Cummins taking a fifer.

Australia, in response, scored a massive 425 in 104.3 overs. A brilliant century from Travis Head (152) immensely helped the team’s cause, while David Warner (94) and Marnus Labuschagne (74) also chipped in handsomely. Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood starred with the ball for England, taking two scalps apiece.

England, in their second innings, offered some resistance, with Dawid Malan (82) and Joe Root (89) putting a solid third-wicket partnership. However, their dismissals on the fourth morning hastened England's downfall, with the visitors eventually getting bundled out for 297.

Nathan Lyon finished with four wickets, reaching the milestone of 400 Test wickets. The hosts were set a target of a paltry 20, which they chased down in 5.1 overs to go 1-0 up in the series.

He becomes the 17th player to achieve the milestone in men's Test cricket, joining Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as the only other Australian players 400 of the very best from Nathan Lyon! 🐐He becomes the 17th player to achieve the milestone in men's Test cricket, joining Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as the only other Australian players #Ashes 400 of the very best from Nathan Lyon! 🐐He becomes the 17th player to achieve the milestone in men's Test cricket, joining Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as the only other Australian players #Ashes https://t.co/hbdIjXVr6F

Australia meant business from the word go as England were never in the game. The visitors received heavy criticism for leaving out the experienced pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Both are expected to make a comeback into the side for the next game in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, Australia's Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Test due to a side injury. Jhye Richardson will likely replace him in the XI.

Can Australia beat England in the pink ball Test in Adelaide?

With the second Test to be played under lights, England must include Anderson and Broad in their playing XI. It remains to be seen how they will perform against the upbeat Australians, as they have a poor record Down Under.

Australia have started the Ashes on a winning note, and will look to carry fof4rward their winning momentum in this game. The Australian batters stepped up in the first Test at the Gabba, and will look to play a key role in the series.

The English bowlers will need to be at their absolute best to restrict the hosts to manageable totals. Australia will certainly start as the favourites.

It won’t be a surprise if they continue their dominance over England by winning the second Test. Expect Australia to take a 2-0 lead in the series by beating England at the Adelaide Oval.

