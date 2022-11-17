Australia opener David Warner on Thursday (November 17) was involved in witty banter with a couple of spectators during the first ODI against England at the Adelaide Oval.

Warner has a great connection with his fans on social media. He always gives his best to respond to their comments. The southpaw also makes sure to entertain his fans on and off the field with his dance moves on Indian songs.

During the fixture, Warner had banter with a spectator that caught everyone's attention.

In the 46th over of the hosts' innings, a young fan held a short placard which read: "David Warner can I have ur shirt?"

After watching the video on the screen, Warner came up with a hilarious placard, where he wrote: "Get One off Marnus"

Another fan in the stands displayed a placard requesting Marnus Labuschagne to give his jersey. "Marnus can I please have your shirt".

Reading this text, Warner burst into laughter along with his teammates in the dressing room. The Australian batter gestured a thumbs up and asked the fans to come outside the dressing room after the match.

Here's the video:

Australia beat England by six wickets in 1st ODI

England batter Dawid Malan scored his second ODI century after returning from a groin injury which ruled him out of the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup. Malan scored 134 off 128 balls, which included 12 boundaries and four sixes as England posted 287/9 on the board.

The Pat Cummins-led side rode on their openers', Warner (86) and Travis Head (69), who added 147 runs for the first wicket. Then, Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 80 as Australia sealed the chase with 19 balls to spare.

The second ODI match will be played on Saturday (November 19) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

