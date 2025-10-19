AUS vs IND 2025: 5 Indians to play 500 or more international matches ft. Rohit Sharma

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma made history as he featured in the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series against Australia on Sunday, October 19, at the Optus Stadium in Perth. With this appearance, Rohit reached a total of 500 international matches for India across formats, becoming only the fifth Indian to achieve this milestone.

Ad

However, the 38-year-old couldn’t make the occasion memorable, departing for just eight runs and failing to leave an impact on his return to international cricket, his first since leading the Men in Blue to glory in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Nonetheless, with Rohit becoming the latest Indian to feature in 500 international games, here’s a look at all five players in history to have reached this landmark.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

India legend Sachin Tendulkar played 664 matches for India over a career spanning from 1989 to 2013. He appeared in a record 200 Tests, scoring 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 68 fifties and 51 centuries. In ODIs, Sachin featured in 463 games, amassing 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, with 96 fifties and 49 centuries. He also played a single T20I during his career.

Ad

Trending

Overall, in 664 international matches, Sachin scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52, registering 164 fifties and 100 centuries. He also claimed 201 wickets across formats.

#2 Virat Kohli

Star batter Virat Kohli made his 551st appearance for India in the ongoing first ODI against Australia, the second-most by an Indian. Kohli retired from T20Is after featuring in 125 matches, scoring 4,188 runs, and in Tests, he amassed 9,230 runs in 123 appearances.

Looking at his ODI numbers, the Delhi-born batter, featuring in his 303rd game, has scored 14,181 runs at an average of 57.64, including 74 fifties and 51 centuries. Overall, in his 551 international matches, Kohli has accumulated 27,599 runs at an average of 52.17, with 143 fifties and 82 centuries to his credit.

Ad

#3 MS Dhoni

Next is former India skipper MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020 after 535 appearances. Dhoni enjoyed his greatest success in the 50-over format, where he played 350 games, scoring 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57, including 73 fifties and 10 centuries.

In Tests, he featured in 90 matches, amassing 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09, with 33 fifties and six centuries. In T20Is, he scored 1,617 runs in 98 games, including two fifties. Overall, the former wicketkeeper-batter scored 17,092 runs at an average of 44.74, with 108 fifties and 16 centuries across formats.

Ad

#4 Rahul Dravid

Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid appeared in 504 international matches across formats. In Tests, Dravid played 164 games, scoring 13,288 runs at an average of 52.31, including 63 fifties and 36 centuries. In ODIs, he featured in 344 matches, amassing 10,889 runs at an average of 39.16, with 83 fifties and 12 centuries. He also played a single T20I, scoring 31 runs.

Overall, Dravid accumulated 24,064 runs at an average of 45.57, registering 146 fifties and 48 centuries across formats.

Ad

#5 Rohit Sharma

The latest entrant to this list is Rohit Sharma, who made his 500th appearance in the ongoing first ODI against Australia. Rohit has retired from Tests and T20Is, where he scored 4,301 and 4,231 runs, respectively.

Featuring in his 274th ODI, the right-handed batter has amassed 11,176 runs at an average of 48.59, including 58 fifties and 32 centuries. Overall, in his 500 international matches, Rohit has scored 19,708 runs at an average of 42.11, with 108 fifties and 49 centuries to his credit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news