"I tried copying his brilliant technique" - Rishi Sunak's massive revelation on admiration for Team India legend

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 18, 2025 12:12 IST
AUTO: JUL 06 F1 British Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Rishi Sunak opened up about his love for Indian cricket and its legendary players [Credit: Getty]

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed that legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid was one of his favorite cricketers growing up. While opening up about his love for the sport, Rishi Sunak even admitted to trying to copy Dravid's batting technique.

Dravid is among the most accomplished batters in cricket history with over 10,000 runs in Tests and ODIs. His overall tally of 24,208 runs is seventh all-time in international cricket.

In an interview with NDTV, Rishi Sunak spoke about his love for cricket, saying:

"My constituency in England is in Yorkshire which is probably the most cricket-mad part of the UK. I have been fortunate with that. There is cricket in every part of my life. One of my favourite players growing up was Rahul Dravid. I tried copying his brilliant technique."
also-read-trending Trending

The former Prime Minister also opened up about his interest in English cricket and love for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL.

"I am obviously cheering for England but I have a soft spot for India, as you can imagine. That is why, I get my fix from RCB. That is my other passion as well as my home football team. Joe Root is currently the best English batsman and he has scored the most runs and he is a Yorkshire cricketer," he added.
RCB finally broke their trophy drought and won their maiden IPL title earlier this year. Meanwhile, Joe Root has been on a record-breaking spree and is currently second all-time in Test runs behind only Sachin Tendulkar.

Rishi Sunak picks between Jasprit Bumrah and James Anderson

Rishi Sunak picked former England pacer James Anderson over his Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah with the ball. Bumrah is widely regarded as the best all-format bowler in world cricket, currently boasting 471 wickets at an average of under 21 across formats.

Meanwhile, Anderson retired last year as Test cricket's third leading wicket-taker of all-time with 704 scalps in 188 matches.

"I was very fortunate to recommend to His Majesty that Jimmy Anderson should be awarded a knighthood. Objectively, his career over the 20 years is genuinely inspiring. Not just his commitment and work ethic, his humility is quite extraordinary for a top-tier sportsman. Bumrah is superb but Sir Jimmy Anderson will have to be my pick," said Rishi Sunak (via the aforementioned source).

Bumrah helped India break their 13-year World Cup drought with a Player of the Tournament performance in their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
