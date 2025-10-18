"I tried copying his brilliant technique" - Rishi Sunak's massive revelation on admiration for Team India legend

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed that legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid was one of his favorite cricketers growing up. While opening up about his love for the sport, Rishi Sunak even admitted to trying to copy Dravid's batting technique.

Dravid is among the most accomplished batters in cricket history with over 10,000 runs in Tests and ODIs. His overall tally of 24,208 runs is seventh all-time in international cricket.

In an interview with NDTV, Rishi Sunak spoke about his love for cricket, saying:

"My constituency in England is in Yorkshire which is probably the most cricket-mad part of the UK. I have been fortunate with that. There is cricket in every part of my life. One of my favourite players growing up was Rahul Dravid. I tried copying his brilliant technique."

The former Prime Minister also opened up about his interest in English cricket and love for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL.

"I am obviously cheering for England but I have a soft spot for India, as you can imagine. That is why, I get my fix from RCB. That is my other passion as well as my home football team. Joe Root is currently the best English batsman and he has scored the most runs and he is a Yorkshire cricketer," he added.

RCB finally broke their trophy drought and won their maiden IPL title earlier this year. Meanwhile, Joe Root has been on a record-breaking spree and is currently second all-time in Test runs behind only Sachin Tendulkar.

Rishi Sunak picks between Jasprit Bumrah and James Anderson

Rishi Sunak picked former England pacer James Anderson over his Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah with the ball. Bumrah is widely regarded as the best all-format bowler in world cricket, currently boasting 471 wickets at an average of under 21 across formats.

Meanwhile, Anderson retired last year as Test cricket's third leading wicket-taker of all-time with 704 scalps in 188 matches.

"I was very fortunate to recommend to His Majesty that Jimmy Anderson should be awarded a knighthood. Objectively, his career over the 20 years is genuinely inspiring. Not just his commitment and work ethic, his humility is quite extraordinary for a top-tier sportsman. Bumrah is superb but Sir Jimmy Anderson will have to be my pick," said Rishi Sunak (via the aforementioned source).

Bumrah helped India break their 13-year World Cup drought with a Player of the Tournament performance in their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

