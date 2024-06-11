AUS vs NAM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs Namibia 2024 T20 World Cup match

Australia will take on Namibia in match number 24 of the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua on Wednesday, June 12. The Group B match will begin at 6:00 AM IST and 8:30 PM local time [June 11].

Australia are undefeated in the 2024 T20 World Cup so far. After beating Oman by 39 runs in their opening game, they got the better of Ashes rivals England in their second match following a clinical effort. Batting first, the Aussies notched up 201-7 and then held the Englishmen to 165-6.

After registering a thrilling Super Over win over Oman in their opening match of the competition, Namibia went down to Scotland by five wickets in their second game. Bowling first, the Scots held Namibia to 155-9 and then chased down the target in 18.3 overs.

Australia vs Namibia head-to-head record in T20Is

Australia and Namibia have never met in the T20I format till date. The Aussies would, undoubtedly, go into the match as favorites, but Namibia have a knack of causing upsets.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Australia: N/A

Matches won by Namibia: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Australia vs Namibia head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

Australia and Namibia will be meeting in the T20 World Cup for the first time. The former will be looking to win their third game in a row, while the latter would want to get back to winning ways.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Australia: N/A

Matches won by Namibia: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

When Australia, Namibia met in the 2003 ODI World Cup

Australia and Namibia took on each other in the 2003 ODI World Cup at the North West Cricket Stadium in Potchefstroom. The Aussies registered a thumping 256-run triumph in the contest.

Batting first, Australia put up 301/6 on the board as Matthew Hayden hit 88 off 73 and Andrew Symonds 59 off 63. Darren Lehmann also chipped in with 50* off 31. In the chase, Namibia were bundled out for 45 in 14 overs as Glenn McGrath claimed 7-15 in seven overs.

