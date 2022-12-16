AUS vs SA 2022: What happened the last time South Africa played a Test at the Gabba?

Australia and South Africa will lock horns in the first Test of a three-match series at the Gabba in Brisbane, starting 17 December. The hosts are one of the toughest teams to beat in home conditions. However, South Africa has historically done well in Australia.

The Proteas have won the last three Test series they played on Australian soil - in 2008-09, 2012, and 2016. The last series between the two teams also went the South African team's way, as they triumphed 2-1.

This is the first time the two teams will clash since the infamous series of 2018. That four-match series in South Africa was embroiled in controversy, sandpaper-gate being the most prominent incident.

Both teams are in contention for the World Test Championship final - the hosts and visitors are ranked #1 and #2 respectively on the points table at the time of writing.

So far, the rainbow nation has played four Tests in Brisbane - drawing two and losing two. The Gabba has a rich history in Australian cricket folklore. Until India broke their streak in 2021, Australia had not lost a Test at the venue for 32 years.

The last Test played by South Africa at the Gabba was a draw

South Africa last featured in a Test in Brisbane during the 2012 Test series. The Proteas won the toss and elected to bat in the first match of the series. After losing the early wicket of captain Graeme Smith (10), the visitors batted exceedingly well.

Hashim Amla (104) and Jacques Kallis (147) had a partnership of 165 runs for the 3rd wicket. This set the foundation for the visitors to put a big total on the board. However, they collapsed from 374/3 to 450 all-out. James Pattinson was the pick of the Australian bowlers - returning with figures of 3/93 (dismissed Smith, Amla, and Kallis).

In response, Australia did not have the best of starts. David Warner, Rob Quiney, and Ricky Ponting were dismissed within the first 10 overs. However, captain Michael Clarke completely turned the course of the game in Australia's favour.

He scored a belligerent 259* against a potent bowling unit, albeit in batting-friendly conditions. Ed Cowan (136) and Michael Hussey (100) also contributed greatly, taking the team total to 565/5.

A win was completely out of the equation for the visitors, considering the margin of the lead. They essentially had to play out about 70 overs on Day 5. All of the top 5 batters except Alviro Peterson played over 100 balls in the 3rd innings.

However, Australia did fight hard to force a result, reducing the visitors to 165/5. However, AB de Villiers remained defiant at the crease and made sure the team got to safety without any further trouble. The match ended with South Africa at 166/5, with de Villiers unbeaten on 29 off 114 balls.

Despite being the better team in this Test and the next one also, Australia ended up losing the series. The Proteas dominated the final Test, played in Perth, and by winning it, won the series.

