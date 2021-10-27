AUS vs SL: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 22 of T20 World Cup 2021

After winning their first four matches of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Sri Lanka will face off against Australia tomorrow at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Islanders have momentum on their side, having recorded a morale-boosting win against Bangladesh in their last match.

Even the Australian team will be high on confidence because they beat South Africa in their first game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Australia could inch a step closer to the semifinals if they beat Sri Lanka tomorrow.

Ahead of the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match, let's take a look at their head-to-head stats.

AUS vs SL head-to-head stats

The T20I head-to-head record between Australia and Sri Lanka stands even at 8-8. Sri Lanka dominated the Aussies early in their rivalry, but the last four T20I games have ended in Australia's favor.

In the previous T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia, the Aussies emerged victorious by seven wickets. David Warner was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 50-ball 57*.

AUS vs SL: Numbers you need to know before Match 22 of T20 World Cup 2021

Adam Zampa has taken the highest number of wickets (14) in Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I matches. He will be the player to watch out for in tomorrow's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match.

Among the current Sri Lankan T20 World Cup squad members, Dasun Shanaka has the most wickets against Australia. The Sri Lankan captain has taken three wickets in three games.

David Warner is the only batter to aggregate more than 300 runs in Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I games. The southpaw has scored 447 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 136.69.

Kusal Perera has amassed 174 runs in seven innings against Australia. He will be keen to play a big knock tomorrow at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

