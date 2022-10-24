AUS vs SL Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

The defending champions of the T20 World Cup have already been pushed into a corner, just two days into the Super 12 stage of the 2022 edition. When the Australia vs Sri Lanka clash commences on Tuesday, October 25 in Perth, the Kangaroos will know that anything but a convincing win will leave them on the brink of elimination.

Australia are in this position because of their shellacking at the hands of New Zealand, a loss that not only raised questions over the composition of their bowling attack but also plunged their net run rate into the depths of negativity. The fact that it came against an opposition that hasn't been favored to reach the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup, an opposition that hadn't beaten them at home in over a decade, only made it worse.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have recovered well from their loss to Namibia. They recorded fairly comfortable wins in the other two games of the first round before putting it across Ireland to kick off the Super 121 stage. The Asia Cup champions are slowly coming together as a unit in the T20 World Cup despite a plethora of injuries, with Pathum Nissanka being the latest casualty.

Sri Lanka are now without Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Danushka Gunathilaka and Dilshan Madushanka apart from Nissanka. Can the short-handed Lankans pull off something special against Australia? Or will Aaron Finch and Co. brush aside the demons of their disappointing loss and live up to their "favorites" tag?

Australia vs Sri Lanka Today Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka?

Australia v Sri Lanka - T20 Series: Game 4

Sri Lanka have won two of their last five T20Is against Australia, but it's tough to imagine them having the resources to counter the hosts. Although the Aussie pace attack looks woefully thin at the moment, Sri Lanka's batting lineup hasn't been able to come up with convincing performances.

Kusal Mendis has been one of the bright spots while Dhananjaya de Silva slotted right into the opening role with aplomb against Ireland, but the middle order wears a thin look. If Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins can overcome their form woes and scalp a wicket or two in the powerplay, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa could slice through the Sri Lankan batting order.

Australia's bowling wasn't the only department that didn't turn up against the Kiwis. A combination of unfortunate dismissals and poor shot-selection resulted in the Aussies barely touching three figures, something Wanindu Hasaranga and Co. will have an eye on. Finch might be tempted to draft Cameron Green into the playing XI.

However, while Sri Lanka's spinners have the ability to trouble the Aussie lineup, their pacers and batters might be slightly out of their depth. Australia can be backed to put the pieces together and put their first points of the T20 World Cup on the board.

AUS vs SL Match Prediction: Australia to win today

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Australia beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday? Yes No 0 votes