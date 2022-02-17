AUS vs SL prediction: Who will win the 4th T20I?

The fourth game of the five-match T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. The series has been very entertaining so far and this promises to be an exciting contest as well.

Australia have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, having won the first three matches. Their bowlers have been exceptional, allowing Sri Lanka to go past the 150 mark only once in their first three matches. Josh Hazlewood, in particular, has been outstanding for the Aussies.

The right-arm pacer has picked up eight wickets in three games, including a four-wicket haul in the first game. Hazlewood has been assisted well by Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson. The two have four wickets each to their name in the two games that they have played.

The Aussie batters have done a decent job as well. Josh Inglis is their highest scorer after three games with 92 runs at an average of 46. Ben McDermott scored his maiden T20I fifty (53 runs) in the first match of the series.

Sri Lanka gave the Australians a tough fight and will feel like they’ve missed out on a great opportunity to win the T20I series in Australia. They stopped the Aussies at just 149 runs in the first game but fell short by 20 runs.

They managed to tie the thrilling second game but lost in the Super Over. The Lankan batters completely failed in the third T20I to lose the game by six wickets after scoring only 121 in their 20 overs.

The failure of the batting unit is the main cause of their poor performance in the series. Only Pathum Nissanka, who is the highest-run scorer in the series, has been consistent with the bat for the Lanans.

Nissanka has scored 125 runs at an average of 41.67. His highest score was 73 which came in the second T20I. Sri Lanka’s star player Wanindu Hasaranga tested positive for COVID-19 before the third T20I, which was a big blow to the Lankans. Hasaranga has been their highest-wicket taker with five wickets in two games.

Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera have picked up four wickets each in the first three games. Sri Lanka will be keen to win their remaining two matches and end their tour on a good note.

It will, however, be very difficult for them as Hasaranga has been ruled out of the series but they have the potential to do so.

Will Sri Lanka defeat the Aussies?

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The Aussies have had the upper hand in the first three matches of the series. Their batters and, especially, the bowlers have done really well.

Sri Lanka, on the contrary, are struggling with their batting. Their bowlers have done a good job in all three matches but the batters have let them down.

Based on team balance and current form, Australia will be the favorites to win this match.

Prediction: Australia to win this match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

