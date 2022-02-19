AUS vs SL prediction: Who will win the 5th T20I?

The fifth and final game of the five-match T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

The Aussies, led by Aaron Finch, have taken an unassailable 4-0 lead in the series. They beat the Lankans by six wickets in the previous game at the same venue on Friday, February 18.

After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka racked up a decent score of 139-8. Opening batter Pathum Nissanka looked in good touch, scoring 40 off 40 deliveries, with four fours before falling to Adam Zampa.

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka got starts, but failed to convert. Dinesh Chandimal and captain Dasun Shanaka failed to get into double digits as well. Eventually, it was Chamika Karunaratne's seven-ball 14 that gave the Lankan score a semblance of respectability.

Jhye Richardson was the pick of the Australian bowlers, picking up two wickets and conceding only 20 runs off his four overs. Kane Richardson also accounted for two scalps, although he went for 44 runs in his quota of four overs.

Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa got one wicket apiece for the hosts. Glenn Maxwell and Daniel Sams failed to make a breakthrough, though. The home team made a jittery start to their run chase, with Maheesh Theekshana removing Ben McDermott early.

Lahiru Kumara then sent the Australian captain packing. Ashton Agar, who opened the batting, did a reasonable job, scoring 26 off 31 with the help of two fours. From there, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis took Australia to safer shores.

The duo put on 71 runs for the fourth wicket to bring the hosts' innings back on track. Maxwell stayed unbeaten on 48 off 39 deliveries, with the help of three fours. Inglis was the more attacking off the two batters, scoring 40 at a strike rate of 200.

Eventually, Australia romped home in 18.1 overs. Kumara picked up two wickets, but his efforts went in vain.

Will Sri Lanka beat Australia?

Australia vs Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Australia have arguably been the dominant team in the series thus far. The hosts have been clinical with both bat and ball as they eye a series clean sweep. Australia will go into the fifth game as the favourites.

Prediction: Australia to win.

