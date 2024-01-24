AUS vs WI 2024: The Gabba, Brisbane pitch history and Test records

The final Test of the Australia vs West Indies series will start tomorrow (January 25) at The Gabba in Brisbane. Home team Australia secured an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series by winning the first match at the Adelaide Oval last week by 10 wickets.

Pat Cummins and co. will be keen to strengthen their grip over the number one position in the points table by winning the pink-ball match in Brisbane. On the other hand, West Indies will aim to level the series with a historic win at The Gabba.

Before the final Test of the Australian home season starts, here's a look at the pitch history and Test records of Brisbane.

The Gabba, Brisbane Test records and stats

Brisbane has hosted 65 Test matches, where Australia have a 42-9 win-loss record. Three years ago, India ended the Aussies' 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba with a historic three-wicket victory.

West Indies will look to draw inspiration from India's performance for the upcoming match. Here are some vital numbers fans should know from the previous Tests hosted by this venue:

Test Matches played: 65

Matches won by teams batting first: 25

Matches won by teams batting second: 26

Matches tied: 1

Matches drawn: 13

Highest team total: 645 - Australia vs. England, 1946

Lowest team total: 58 - England vs. Australia, 1936

Highest successful run-chase: 329/7 - India vs. Australia, 2021

Average Run Rate: 3.16

Highest individual score: 259* - Michael Clarke (AUS) vs. South Africa, 2012

Best bowling figures (innings): 9/52 - Sir Richard Hadlee (NZ) vs. Australia, 1985

Best bowling figures (match): 15/123 - Sir Richard Hadlee (NZ) vs. Australia, 1985

Average first innings score: 332

The Gabba, Brisbane pitch report

The pitch report for the second Test between Australia and West Indies will be broadcast live just before the toss. Traditionally, the wicket has been good for batters and fast bowlers.

Since it is a pink-ball Test, fans should expect the experienced Australian bowlers to dominate the inexperienced Caribbean batters. It should not be a surprise if Australia register a big win.

The Gabba, Brisbane last Test

Australia beat South Africa by six wickets in the previous match hosted by Brisbane. The match was held in December 2022, where South Africa managed only 152 runs in the first innings. In reply, Australia scored 218 and then bowled the Proteas out for 99 in the second innings.

The Aussies reached 35/4 in the second innings to win the match. Only two batters crossed the 50-run mark in that Test match.

Here's a short summary:

Brief Scores: South Africa 152 (Kyle Verreyne 64, Nathan Lyon 3/14) & 99 (Khayelihle Zondo 36*, Pat Cummins 5/42) lost to Australia 218 (Travis Head 92, Kagiso Rabada 4/76) & 35/4 (Steve Smith 6, Kagiso Rabada 4/13) by 6 wickets.

