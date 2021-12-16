The Australians cheekily backed Leach to play in Adelaide

England spinner Jack Leach has retained his spot in the 12-man squad named for the second Ashes Test starting today in Adelaide, with England leaving the decision to play him or not up until the toss.

Leach was bashed out of the attack at the Gabba, taking 1/102 from just 13 overs, in what appeared to be a premeditated onslaught by the Australians. This may have seen him make way for a fourth seamer.

But selecting a spinner at the Adelaide Oval has been described as "non-negotiable" by Australian batter Travis Head as England ponder tough bowling selections ahead of the second Test.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



A century of runs conceded in just 12.1 overs by Jack Leach 😬

Travis Head pointed to Australia's spin bowling credentials to demonstrate the role of a spinner in the upcoming Test.

"Lloyd pope for South Australia has spun the ball, I’ve spun the ball every now and then which is rare … whenever we play Nathan here for NSW he’s almost been near impossible to hit. One with how consistent (Lyon) is but also the bounce and turn he can get from this wicket. He’s going to love coming here. We’ve already spoken about the thatchiness of the grass, the way the ball can grip. It’s going to offer him great spin throughout the whole game, we won’t see it change. We might get some foot holes late day four or five but traditionally the ball has spun off the straight from day one, so I think he’s hugely in the game," he said speaking to the media.

England skipper Joe Root admits the pressure is mounting to recall James Anderson and Stuart Board following their omissions in Brisbane, leaving little room for Jack Leach to retain his spot as the tourists' spinning option.

Root is facing several selection headaches, despite the somewhat eased pressure of having rested Mark Wood. They may play four seamers like they did last northern summer. However, in that series, Moeen Ali and Joe Root shared the spinning overs for England. This time around, Ben Stokes—another seam bowler, will be the fifth bowling option.

Wisden @WisdenCricket



explains how England have mishandled Jack Leach.







"He had no Test-match cricket from his best-ever performance up until the toughest series that he's ever going to play in." @markbutcher72 explains how England have mishandled Jack Leach.

Many England players, including Jack Leach, were severely under-prepared for the first Test at the Gabba. Leach carried the drinks the entire 2021 English summer and has not played a Test since England's tour of India in March of this year.

Whether it is sage advice or a bout of verbal gamesmanship, the Aussies have warned England about taking five fast bowlers into the Adelaide Test.

Day-night Tests have been proven to favor seam bowlers, but Adelaide's roasting summer temperatures, which are forecast to reach 37 degrees on Friday, and a typically flat wicket may require Leach's services.

Leach is thought to be able to provide a helping hand for the seamers, as well as up the over rate for England in the field, which was dismal in Brisbane.

Andrew McGlashan @andymcg_cricket Adelaide Oval groundsman Damian Hough says it would be a mistake for England not to play a spinner in the second Test #AUSvENG #Ashes

Root offered Leach some hope of selection during his pre-match press conference by noting that two out of the three sessions are during the day and that the pitch looks flat.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee