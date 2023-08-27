Australia A vs New Zealand A, 1st unofficial Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Australia A and New Zealand A are all set to square off against each other in the first match of the two-match unofficial Test series. The Allan Border Field in Brisbane will be hosting this clash on Monday, August 28.

Australia have a strong squad at their disposal. Focus will be on left-arm fast bowler Spencer Johnson, who has also been picked to play for the national team on the upcoming tour of South Africa.

Johnson recently played for the Oval Invincibles in the Hundred, his best showing coming with figures of 20-19-1-3. Matthew Renshaw and Peter Handscomb are two of their most experienced batters and a lot will depend on them as well.

Aaron Hardie was the leading run-scorer in the previous edition of the Big Bash League, but it remains to be seen how he adjusts to the white-ball format. The likes of Wes Agar and Xavier Bartlett also has plenty of talent up their sleeves.

Among the New Zealand cricketers focus will be on Adi Ashok, who recently played against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Tim Seifert has played enough cricket for the Black Caps as well. Ajaz Patel needs no introduction as he is only one of the three bowlers to pick up 10 wickets in a Test inning.

Australia A vs New Zealand A Match Details

Match: Australia A vs New Zealand A, 1st unofficial Test

Date and Time: August 28, 2023, 5:00 am IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Australia A vs New Zealand A Pitch Report

The pitch at the Allan Border Field is expected to be a sporting one. Bowlers should get movement with the new ball. Batting should get easy as the ball gets old.

Australia A vs New Zealand A Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain on all four days in the afternoon. Hence, the match could witness several delays. Temperatures will be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Australia A vs New Zealand A Probable XIs

Australia A

Matthew Renshaw, Teague Wyllie, Campbelle Kellaway, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Hardie, Jimmy Pierson (wk), Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar, Joel Paris, Spencer Johnson

New Zealand A

Tim Seifert, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Cam Fletcher, Tom Bruce ©, Adi Ashok, Scott Kuggelejin, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, Mitch Hay, Sean Solia

Australia A vs New Zealand A Match Prediction

Both teams have strong batting and bowling. However, given the conditions, it might be tough for both teams to force a result.

Prediction: The match to end in a draw.

Australia A vs New Zealand A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Spencer to pick up 5 + wickets? Yes No 0 votes