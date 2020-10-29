Australia announce ODI and T20I squad to face India

Cricket Australia has announced the limited-overs squad for the upcoming series against India. The 18-member squad that has been announced is the same for both the ODIs and T20Is. Aaron Finch remains the captain of the side while Pat Cummins will be his deputy.

The exciting young all-rounder from Western Australia, Cameron Green, has earned a maiden international call-up. The 21-year-old has played only nine List-A matches and thirteen T20s so far. However, he has earned immense praise from the cricketing circles already.

Selector Trevor Hohns said:

“Cameron's domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer. As a potential player of the future this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience."

A surprise inclusion is that of veteran all-rounder Moises Henriques who last adorned the green and gold in 2017. The selection comes on the back of a successful season with Sydney Sixers in which he amassed 267 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of almost 150.

Hohns said:

“Moises is a tremendous cricketer with loads of experience and is a great person to have around the group. His form was extremely impressive in leading the Sixers to the BBL title last summer and he has played well at the start of this season.”

Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Josh Philippe, Riley Meredith and Andrew Tye have been dropped from the Australian squad that toured the UK earlier in the summer.

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (VC), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Mitchell Marsh missed out due to injury but will play for Australia A

Mitchell Marsh, who sustained an ankle injury while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, is yet to recover and has been omitted from the squad.

However, Trevor Hohns is hopeful that he will be a part of the Australia A side that will play two three-day games against India leading up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He said:

“Mitch will commence some low-intensity fitness and skills in the coming weeks and selectors are hopeful of his return to play in the Australia A fixtures in early December and then for him to be fully fit to perform his role in the side as an allrounder.”

The Indian tour of Australia will commence with the ODIs in Sydney and Canberra from 27th November. The T20Is will also be played in the same venues from December 4.