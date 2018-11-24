Australia fined for slow over-rate in first T20I

Finch was handed 20% fine from his match fee due to the breach of the law.

What's the story?

In the first T20I of India's tour of Australia, skipper Aaron Finch was found guilty of slow over-rate. The Australian captain found himself under the match referee's watch after being an over short of proceedings when time constraints were taken into consideration.

A media release stated, "Finch pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

The on-field umpires Simon Fry and Paul Wilson along with the third umpire Gerard Abood brought the slow over-rate issue to the match referee Jeff Crowe's notice. And the former New Zealand player consequently fined Finch 20% of his match fee while the rest of the team faced a 10% deduction.

The background

The long Indian tour of Australia commenced last Wednesday with the sides locking horns in a T20 International at The Gabba, Brisbane. The hosts won the game by 4 runs courtesy the D/L method calculations in the rain-marred fixture.

The media release came out on the same day of the second T20 International between the two sides which was abandoned due to incessant downpour at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The details

According to the Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, the team would be fined 10% for every over they are deemed short for a stipulated time and the captain would face double the penalty levied on the rest of the teammates.

This matter has put skipper Finch in a spot of bother as another breach of the law for the same offence in the next 12 months would attract a 1-match suspension for the Australian skipper.

What's next?

The Finch-led Aussies will play the third T20 International at the SCG this Sunday followed by a 4-match Test series captained by Tim Paine.

However, Finch will resume his captaincy duties in the 3-match ODI series against India in January 2019 where he will be determined not to breach any laws which could possibly result in suspension.