×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who are crucial for Australia's chances in the Test Series

Sarthak Khandelwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
160   //    04 Dec 2018, 17:41 IST

A crest-fallen & guilty on-ban Smith on his arrival to Australia from SA
A crest-fallen & guilty on-ban Smith on his arrival to Australia from SA

The Kangaroos are that one team in world cricket which every country has always looked upon for some fierce and action-packed competition. However, the Dons of cricket have been rocked to the core this year.

The ever-so-proud Australian cricket has been jolted with probably the biggest setback in their 141-Year-long cricketing history. The embarrassment of the Newlands sandpaper-gate resulted in a shake-up in the Cricket Board, team management, the team itself, and a series of all-time low performances in the limited-overs arena.

Already in a quest to find a settled batting order after a transition period which has been longer than expected, the Aussies are left without 2 of the best modern-day batsmen for their first major Home Test series since the South African Tour in March 2018. The Aussies, without Steven Smith and David Warner, look like a team which was never a dominant force in world cricket.

With an all-important 4-match Test Series against the mighty Indians coming up in December, the Australians look down on morale. Even though they have got world class bowlers in their side, the batting looks Inexperienced, weak and fragile, to say the least. Barring a couple of batsmen, the rest look just like fillers till Smith and Warner come back.

The Indians, on the other hand, look a confident bunch with the world's best batsman as their captain at their disposal and a plethora of batsmen hungry to score runs. And this is what gives India their best chance to lift a Test series trophy Down Under, especially with a pace battery coming off of a sensational English Tour.

Here are 4 of the most important players that need to stand up for the Australian team to continue their dominance against the Indians at home.

#1 Shaun Marsh

Marsh has got a major role to play.
Marsh has got a major role to play.

The older of the Marsh Brothers, Shaun, is the most experienced batsman in the current Aussie batting line-up. Having been around at the international stage for about a decade now, a huge responsibility rests on the shoulders of this southpaw to become the man in crisis for his team.

Shaun has been in some good form lately, having scored a fluent century against South Africa in the recently-concluded ODI series in Australia. He also has a good experience of playing against India at home and the captain will definitely look upon him to battle for his team out on the field.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Mitchell Starc Steven Smith
Sarthak Khandelwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 factors that could decide...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 player battles that can...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who could have a...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can end up as the highest run scorer in the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 interesting storylines that...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018-19: 3 Individual battles that...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018, 1st Test: Visitors look to draw...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 reasons why India could...
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us