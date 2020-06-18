×
Australia likely to tour England later this year, says Justin Langer

  • Justin Langer believes there is a good chance that Australia will tour England later this year.
  • He, however, added that future tours are subject to change due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 18 Jun 2020, 21:08 IST
Justin Langer believes that Australia are likely to tour England later this year.
Australia head coach Justin Langer believes that his side might be heading to England for a limited-overs series later this year.

The Aussies were scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs against England between July 3 to July 16 but the series has been postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

International cricket, which has not been played since March 13, is set to return when England face the West Indies for a three-match Test series early next month.

England are also planning to host Pakistan at the beginning of August. If both tours end up being successful, then hosting Australia towards the end of English summer could be a likely possibility.

Speaking in a virtual press conference, Justin Langer said:

"If you were to ask me two weeks ago if we were to go to England, I would have said there is no chance. Standing here now, I would think there is a good chance. As important as it is for India to come to Australia, the Australian cricket team to go and play cricket in England would be equally as important for English cricket."

Focus on being ready for September: Justin Langer

Justin Langer also spoke about the possibility of the cancellation of Zimbabwe's tour of Australia, which was supposed to take place in August.

Zimbabwe were scheduled to play three ODIs against Australia but the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has put a huge question mark on the current status of the tour. With the scheduling of the T20 World Cup also under the scanner, Justin Langer believes it is important for everyone involved to respect any decision made by the ICC on the matter.

"With isolation periods and preparation and then when we come back, when the ICC make the decision in July about the World Cup, then if the IPL is going on. There's so many moving parts at the moment, isn't there? What I know is we'll focus on being ready for early September ... and we'll keep living through that philosophy that we always stay ready. So we don't have to get ready and we don't panic when the time comes."
Published 18 Jun 2020, 21:08 IST
