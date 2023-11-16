Australia Player Ratings from 2023 World Cup semifinal clash vs South Africa as Cummins & Starc hold their nerve in thriller

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc held their nerve in a 22-run eighth-wicket partnership as Australia secured their spot in the final of the 2023 World Cup with a win over South Africa in the second semifinal on Thursday, November 16.

After electing to bat, the Proteas struggled to come to terms with the conditions at the Eden Gardens, and it was only due to a sensational century from David Miller that they reached a defendable score. While Australia were under pressure at various points during the chase, they got over the line with 16 balls to spare.

On that note, here are Australia's player ratings from the 2023 World Cup semifinal against South Africa.

World Cup 2023: Starc, Cummins take 3 each; Head shines

Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets for Australia

David Warner: 7.5/10

Warner was electric on the field and made the most of his positive head-to-head matchup against Kagiso Rabada. He got it completely wrong against Aiden Markram, though, trying to play one off the backfoot when he should've been forward.

Travis Head: 9.5/10

Head was sensational with both bat and ball in Kolkata. He scalped back-to-back wickets with his part-time off-spin before leading the charge in the batting powerplay with an aggressive fifty. There wasn't much the left-hander could've done against a beauty from Keshav Maharaj.

Mitchell Marsh: 4/10

Marsh had to walk back after a blinder from Rassie van der Dussen. It was perhaps not the pitch to attempt a shot on the up.

Steve Smith: 6.5/10

Smith hung in there for 62 balls, but his patience ran out as he attempted a wild hoick off Gerald Coetzee to give South Africa another sniff. He took a couple of catches, but the senior batter should've ensured that he batted through the innings.

Marnus Labuschagne: 6/10

Labuschagne survived a mighty close LBW shout before making 18 runs. Struggling to deal with the prodigious spin at the Eden Gardens, he attempted a reverse sweep to be trapped in front.

Glenn Maxwell: 6/10

Maxwell bowled an economical 10-over spell, although he would've loved to have a wicket or two to his name. With the bat, the dynamic right-hander attempted an ugly heave off Shamsi to be castled at a time when his team needed him to bat through a tricky phase against spin.

Josh Inglis: 7/10

Inglis absorbed pressure with his calm 28-run knock before a Coetzee yorker added some more drama to the contest. The keeper-batter looked assured while he was at the crease.

Pat Cummins: 9/10

Cummins had a good day with both bat and ball, picking up three wickets and playing yet another invaluable knock under pressure. The Aussie skipper will be delighted at his team having reached another World Cup final.

Mitchell Starc: 9/10

Starc's new-ball spell wasn't totally accurate but still fetched a couple of wickets. The left-arm pacer finished with three scalps and also contributed a handy unbeaten 16 in a tense chase.

Adam Zampa: 2/10

Zampa had an off-day despite plenty of help from the pitch. The leg-spinner often went too full or too short to be taken to the cleaners, leaking 55 runs in seven overs.

Josh Hazlewood: 9.5/10

Hazlewood's opening spell was nothing short of hypnotic as he hit the right areas with scary consistency. South Africa's top order had no answer to the fast bowler, who picked up two important wickets. Strangely, though, he didn't bowl out.

Poll : Did Travis Head deserve the Player of the Match award against South Africa? Yes No 1 votes