Australia Predicted Playing 11 vs India for Semifinal 1 of 2025 Champions Trophy

Australia will lock horns with India in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. The 2023 World Cup winners finished second in Group B, with two matches ending without a result due to rain.

Opener Matthew Short has been ruled out of the tournament, and Cooper Connolly has been added to the squad as his replacement. The Aussies are likely to consider a direct swap, although there are other options on the bench that can also be evaluated. A final call might be taken after taking a look at the pitch, which is the same as the one that hosted the India-Pakistan game earlier in the Champions Trophy.

Australia's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Cooper Connolly, Adam Zampa.

On that note, here is Australia's predicted playing XI for their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India.

Openers: Travis Head and Josh Inglis (wk)

Afghanistan v Australia - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Travis Head is as dangerous as ever in the powerplay, and Australia will want their star man to deliver in a crunch game against India once again.

To replace Short, the Aussies have a few options. Jake Fraser-McGurk is the backup opener in the squad, but the youngster hasn't set the ODI stage on fire so far and might not be thrust into the role for such an important game.

Connolly adds value with his batting and left-arm spin, which will be useful against India's right-handers. Josh Inglis, who has opened for the team in the 50-over format in the past, could be moved up to partner Head, making way for the young all-rounder in the middle order.

Middle Order: Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly

Afghanistan v Australia - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Captain Steve Smith and the dependable Marnus Labuschagne will bat at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. The duo will need to be at their best against the Indian spinners through the middle overs.

Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell and Connolly will likely make up the rest of the middle order. Aaron Hardie isn't a realistic candidate to play a part in the semifinal, making decisions straightforward in this department despite the probable shift in Inglis' batting position.

Lower Order: Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Australia v England - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Tanveer Sangha being added to the lineup is an option if the pitch proves to be dry, but Australia have Maxwell, Connolly and maybe even Head to support Adam Zampa in the spin attack.

As far as the pacers go, any changes are unlikely. Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis have formed the Aussies' first-choice pace attack in the Champions Trophy ahead of Sean Abbott, and the same should continue on Tuesday.

