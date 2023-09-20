Australia's 5 highest run-scorers against India in ODIs ft. Ricky Ponting

While the India-Pakistan rivalry is the most intense and emotionally invested one in cricket, It could be argued that the India-Australia rivalry is the most competitive, especially in ODIs.

The two teams have combined to win seven of the last 10 ODI World Cups since 1983, with Australia emerging victorious five times and India twice.

Although the overall head-to-head numbers in ODIs are still well in favor of the Aussies 82-54 in 146 games ( 10 No results), recent matchups have tilted more towards the Men in Blue. India holds a 13-10 edge in the last 23 meetings since 2017.

Since the turn of the century, the two teams have also gone toe to toe in World Cup meetings, with Australia winning three and India two in five matchups.

Expand Tweet

The Men in Yellow defeated India in the 2003 World Cup final and the 2015 semi-finals en route to winning the prestigious tournament. However, sandwiched between them is Team India's victory over the Aussies in the 2011 quarter-finals on their way to clinching a second World Cup title.

The two formidable sides have also produced some of the most accomplished and high-profile batters in cricketing history, with names like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, and Steve Waugh, among others.

While the Sri Lankan trio of Sanath Jayasuriya, Kumar Sangakkara, and Mahela Jayawardene lead the way as far as overall run-scoring in ODIs goes against India, several Aussie batters have blossomed against the Asian side.

As the powerful nations are set to write another chapter in their rich history with the upcoming three-match ODI series followed by their respective World Cup openers, let us look at Australia's five highest run-scorers against India in ODIs.

#5 David Boon - 1,212 runs

David Boon was instrumental in Australia winning their first World Cup in 1987

David Boon was one of the most feared batters of the late 1980s and early 1990s, renowned predominantly for his heroics with the bat in the 1987 and 1992 World Cups.

The former Tasmanian scored three consecutive half-centuries to finish the 1987 tournament, including a 65 against Pakistan in the semi-finals and 75 against England in the final to help Australia win their maiden World Cup.

Despite a disappointing campaign as a team in the 1992 edition, the right-hander scored brilliant centuries in their opening and final game of the tournament. Boon scored almost 6,000 ODI runs in 181 games, with five centuries and 37 half-centuries in a low-scoring cricketing era.

His willow often stood between India and victory, smashing the Asian Giants for 1,212 runs at a stellar average of 46.61, much above his overall average of 37 in 29 ODIs.

Until the 2000s, Boon was Australia's leading run-scorer against India in the 50-over format while also notching up his maiden ODI century against them.

#4 Matthew Hayden - 1,450 runs

Hayden was arguably Australia's best Player of spin.

While the current generation might see Matthew Hayden as this fun-loving commentator, he was anything but that during his playing days. Evoking fear among bowlers by his mere presence and the ability to dominate, Hayden was one of the most accomplished batters of his generation.

The southpaw was among the few who started walking towards even the fastest of bowlers in an attempt to intimidate them, a move that paid rich dividends. Hayden scored an impressive 6,133 runs in his ODI career at a sensational average of almost 44 and a 79 strike rate.

While his numbers are impressive across the board, the tall left-hander was partially severe on the Indian bowlers, scoring 1,450 runs against them at a stunning average of 53.70 and 86 strike rate.

Hayden recorded incredible scores of 48, 99, 57, and 111 in his first four ODI innings against the Men in Blue and scored three of his 10 centuries in the format against them.

The Queenslander was also the leading run scorer in the 2007 World Cup with 659 runs in 11 games, where Australia decimated the remaining sides in their unbeaten run to the title.

Hayden played a vital role also in the side's unbeaten 2003 World Cup winning run.

#3 Aaron Finch - 1,460 runs

Aaron Finch was India's chief tormentor in the last decade.

Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch pips the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith to be this generation's leading run-scorer and third overall against India in ODIs.

Another one of the attacking opening batters that the Australians have produced like a factory, Finch boasts spectacular numbers in 50-over cricket. With 5,406 runs at an average of almost 39 and an 87.73 strike rate, the Victorian has 17 centuries and 30 half-centuries in 146 ODIs.

His numbers take a tremendous upswing against India, scoring almost 1,500 runs in 32 ODI games at an average of 48.66 and 86 strike rate. Finch has scored nearly a quarter of his ODI tons against the Men in Blue with four, including two in India.

The devastating opening batter was integral to Australia's 2015 World Cup-winning run, scoring a defiant 81 in the semi-final against India. Finch also captained Australia to their only T20 World Cup triumph in 2021.

#2 Adam Gilchrist - 1,622 runs

Gilchrist set the tone for Australia's brutal assault against India in the 2003 World Cup final.

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist is among the most adored cricketers in India for his incredible sportsmanship and exciting batsmanship.

Referred to as Gilly in the cricket community, the southpaw was arguably the most destructive opening batter across World cricket in ODIs. The former New South Wales cricketer is the second leading run-scorer for Australia in ODIs, with 9,619 runs at an average of 35.89 and an intimidating strike rate of 96.94.

Renowned for his ability to come up clutch in crucial games, Gilchrist scored 50+ in Australia's victorious World Cup finals in 1999, 2003, and 2007. This includes a stunning 149 off 104 deliveries with 13 fours and eight sixes in the 2007 final against Sri Lanka, where he was also the Player of the Match award.

One of those quick-fire half-centuries came against India in the 2003 World Cup final at Johannesburg, where Gilchrist smashed 48-ball 57 to set the tone for Australia's mammoth 359/2 in their batting innings.

He is also the Aussies' second leading run-scorer against the Indians, with 1,622 runs in 46 ODIs at an average of 36.86 and a strike rate of almost 100. His lone ODI century against the Men in Blue came in 2003 during a tri-series clash at Bangalore.

#1 Ricky Ponting - 2,164 runs

Ponting's breathtaking century in the 2003 World Cup final still haunts Indian fans.

Former captain and Australia's all-time leading run-scorer Ricky Ponting leads the way for most ODI runs by an Aussie batter against India. The Tasmanian batter is one of only two batters alongside Sachin Tendulkar to score over 13,000 career runs in ODIs and Tests.

With 13,704 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of over 80, including an incredible 30 centuries, Ponting remains one of the greatest batters in cricket history.

His numbers against India are equally impressive, as he is the only Australian batter to have piled on over 2,000 runs against the Asian giants. In 59 ODIs against Team India, Ponting has scored 2,164 runs at a 40-80 average and strike rate splits, with six masterful centuries.

Included is the match-winning 140* off 121 deliveries where he butchered the Indian bowlers to all corners of the Wanderers in the 2003 World Cup final victory.

Ponting also has scored three of his centuries against India in India, including a magical 104 in the Quarter-final of the 2011 World Cup that unfortunately ended in defeat.

Furthermore, The 48-year-old was arguably Australia's best captain, leading the side through unbeaten runs in their World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007.