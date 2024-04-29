Australia created history by becoming the first-ever team to win three consecutive ODI World Cups. After tasting victory in the 1999 and 2003 editions of the World Cup, the Men in Yellow secured a hat-trick of wins by bagging their third consecutive World Cup in 2007.

The 2007 edition of the World Cup was held in the Caribbean islands for the very first time and Australia were unbeaten throughout the tournament.

The finals of the 2007 World Cup had a few rain interruptions but that did not hamper Australia's progress. They scored 281 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 38 overs. Sri Lanka fell short of the target by 53 runs (D/L method) and the Aussies won their fourth World Cup overall.

The said final was played at Kensington Oval in Barbados on April 28, 2007. On the 17th anniversary of Australia's win, here is a look at Australia's playing X1 in the finals and where are they now.

Openers- Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden:

Adam Gilchrist scored 149 runs in the finals of the 2007 World Cup

Adam Gilchrist was at his brutal best in the finals of the 2007 World Cup. He was aggressive from the word go and smashed 149 runs from 104 balls, including 13 boundaries and eight maximums. He was named Man of the Match in the final for his explosive innings. At present, Gilchrist is a successful commentator along with being a global brand ambassador for the University of Wollongong, and a World Vision goodwill ambassador.

Matthew Hayden was the highest run scorer in the 2007 World Cup, scoring 659 runs. He added 172 runs with Adam Gilchrist in the final and scored 38 runs during the said innings. Hayden is a successful broadcaster and is currently on commentary duties at the IPL 2024.

Middle-order- Ricky Ponting, Andrew Symonds, Michael Hussey and Michael Clarke:

Ricky Ponting's leadership skills were spot on during the 2007 World Cup

The skipper of the Australian team was the third-highest run-getter in the 2007 World Cup (539). He averaged 57.37 with the bat in the tournament and was exceptional as a skipper right throughout the tournament.

He scored 37 runs in the final before he was run out. Currently, Ricky Ponting is the head coach of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. He was also the head coach of Washington Freedom in the second season of the Major Cricket League.

Andrew Symonds was a vital member of the Aussie middle order in the 2007 World Cup. He averaged 63 in the tournament with the bat In the finals, he was unbeaten on 23 from 21 balls and smashed two boundaries. He unfortunately passed away in 2022 in a single-vehicle car crash.

Michael Hussey did not have the best of World Cups in 2007. He only got to bat on six occasions and scored 87 runs. He did not get to bat in the final. Post-retirement, Hussey has taken up commentary and also coaching duties for various T20 teams around the globe.

Michael Clarke is a successful commentator post retirement

Michael Clarke had an astounding average of 87.20 and scored 436 runs in the 2007 World Cup. In the final, he faced just six deliveries and was unbeaten on eight.

He was effective with the ball in the finals and picked up two crucial wickets of Sanath Jayasuriya and Chamara Silva (both bowled). He was the captain of the Australian team that won the 2015 World Cup at home. Post-retirement, Clarke has taken up commentary and is commenting on the ongoing edition of the IPL.

All-rounder- Shane Waston:

Shane Watson was a vital member in the Australian team for the 2007 World Cup

Shane Waston scored three runs from three balls in the final of the 2007 World Cup before being bowled by Lasith Malinga. With the ball, Watson bowled seven overs and picked up a solitary wicket of Mahela Jayawardena.

Watson last played a T20I in 2016 and thereafter played in various T20 leagues around the world. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2020. He was the skipper of World Giants in the Legends League Cricket Masters in 2023. He was the head coach of the Quetta Gladiators in the recently concluded edition of the PSL.

Bowlers- Brad Hogg, Nathan Bracken, Shaun Tait and Glenn McGrath:

Hogg picked up the vital wicket of Kumar Sangakkara in the finals of the 2007 World Cup. He was the third-highest wicket-taker in the said tournament picking up 21 wickets. He retired from international cricket in March 2008 only to make a comeback in the shortest format and played for Australia in T20Is till 2014. Hogg is the oldest cricket to have played in the IPL at the age of 44. At present, Hogg is a successful commentator and a media personality.

Nathan Bracken was exceptional in the 2007 World Cup. He picked up 16 wickets including the wicket of Upul Tharanga in the final. He had an exceptional economy rate of 3.60 right through the tournament. Bracken has ventured into politics recently and stood in the 2023 New South Wales State election as a candidate for the Liberal Party.

Shaun Tait was at his lethal best in the 2007 World Cup and was the second-joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament (23). He was a tad expensive in the finals and conceded 42 runs in his six overs without picking up a wicket.

However, he was one of the architects for Australia's win in the mega tournament. Tait has taken up coaching post-retirement and was appointed as a bowling consultant to the Afghanistan cricket team in August 2021.

Thereafter, he was appointed as the bowling coach of the Pakistan team in February 2022. Off late, he was the bowling coach of the Quetta Gladiators in the recently concluded season of the PSL.

Glenn McGrath was the highest wicket-taker in the 2007 World Cup

Glenn McGrath was the Player of the Series in the 2007 World Cup. He was the highest wicket-taker in the 2007 World Cup and picked up 26 wickets. In the final, he picked up the wicket of Russel Arnold. At present, McGrath is the director of the MRF Pace Foundation, Chennai. He is also the President of the McGrath Foundation, a breast cancer support education and charity.

