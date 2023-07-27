Australia's playing XI from the last Ashes series they won in England in 2001 - where are they now?

Australia might have regained the Ashes but they will be keen to wrap up the series by a 3-1 margin as they face off against England at The Oval in London for the fifth and final Test.

Pat Cummins and Co. will do well to remember what happened the last time they played an Ashes Test at this venue. The scoreline read 2-1 in Australia's favor once again before England denied them a series win in 2019. If they manage to defeat or draw with England at The Oval this time, it will be the Australian men's first Ashes series win on English soil in 22 years.

The last time Australia triumphed in an away Ashes series dates back to 2001, under the leadership of Steve Waugh. The visitors won the first three Tests to clinch the series before England pulled one back in the fourth Test in Leeds. Australia then roared back in style to trounce the hosts by an innings and 25 runs at The Oval, pocketing the series by a 4-1 margin.

As Cummins and his troops look to replicate that performance in the ongoing Test, let's look at the Australian playing XI from the 2001 Oval Test and where they are now.

Openers - Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer

Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer opened the batting for Australia at The Oval in 2001. Both openers shared a 158-run opening partnership to put England under the pump, scoring 68 and 102, respectively, even as the latter retired hurt owing to a blow to the head that left himi with a bleeding ear.

Incidentally, this was Langer's first Test as an opener and it began what would prove to be a long and fruitful partnership with Hayden.

Since their retirements, both have gone on to serve as either coaches or broadcasters. Langer was Australia's head coach until the start of 2022 before he stepped down after rumors of a fallout between him and players did the rounds. He was one of the commentators during the World Test Championship final last month and was also appointed as the new head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) starting IPL 2024.

Hayden, on the other hand, has also been a regular presence in the commentary box. He also mentored the Pakistan men's team during the T20 World Cup of 2021 and 2022 as they made the semifinals of the first of those and the final of the second.

Middle order and wicketkeeper - Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Steve Waugh (c), Adam Gilchrist (wk), and Damien Martyn

A solid middle order headlined by Ricky Ponting and the Waugh twins saw the Aussies send England's bowlers into further submission. Ponting scored 62 while Mark and Steve Waugh combined for a 197-run stand for the third wicket, notching up scores of 120 and an unbeaten 157, respectively.

Adam Gilchrist scored a 32-ball 25 before Damien Martyn blitzed his way to an unbeaten 54-ball 64 to set up Australia's declaration at 641/4.

Each of these aforementioned players has been involved as a broadcaster and commentator post their retirements. Ponting has also been the head coach of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL since 2018 while Steve Waugh has been actively involved in charity work while also working with the Australian team as a mentor for the 2019 Ashes.

Mark Waugh and Gilchrist continue to commentate on international and Big Bash League games back home in Australia. Martyn was an active commentator in 2014-15 and is currently part of multiple entrepreneurial ventures.

Bowlers - Shane Warne, Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie, and Glenn McGrath

Shane Warne walked away with the Player of the Match award after dismantling the England batting lineup with a match haul of 11/229, bowling in excess of 72 overs across the two innings. He worked as an active commentator before his untimely passing due to a suspected heart attack in 2022 sent shockwaves around the cricketing world.

Australia's three-man seam attack for the Test included Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie, and Glenn McGrath. Lee battled a side strain and could send down only 14 overs in the first innings before returning a wicket off his 10 overs in the second essay.

Gillespie endured a forgettable Test as he went wicketless throughout and was on the expensive side. McGrath, on the other hand, was at his metronomic best, picking up 2/67 off 30 overs in the first innings before backing it up with a five-wicket haul in the second. He also bagged the Player of the Series award for a total haul of 32 wickets.

Lee has also been a commentator since his retirement, even holding the mic during the recent IPL season. He also took part in the Road Safety World Series last year, as well as the Legends League Cricket Masters earlier this year.

Gillespie has plied his trade as a coach and has received widespread acclaim in his role as head coach of Sussex which he moved on from in 2020. He is also currently the coach of the Adelaide Strikes in the BBL and South Australia in domestic cricket.

McGrath, meanwhile, continues to work as an expert and columnist and often voices his opinions around the sport, while also running the Jane McGrath Foundation in a bid to spread awareness around breast cancer.

England XI from 2001 Oval Ashes Test

The Oval Test of the 2001 Ashes turned out to be the final international appearance of former captain and opening batter Michael Atherton as he brought the curtains down on his career.

Here's how England lined up for that Test:

Michael Atherton, Marcus Trescothick, Mark Butcher, Nasser Hussain (c), Mark Ramprakash, Usman Afzaal, Alec Stewart (wk), Andy Caddick, James Ormond, Darren Gough, Phil Tufnell.

