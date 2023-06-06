Australia's probable playing XI for WTC Final

Australia have arguably been the best team in the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. They finished at the top of the points table to become the first team to qualify for the WTC final.

The Aussie side seems to have the right mix of youth and experience that has helped them perform well in home and away conditions. A number of star-studded names will take the field for Australia on June 7. However, there are certain areas Pat Cummins and Co. may want to have a look at before confirming their playing XI.

On that note, let's take a look at Australia's probable playing XI for the WTC Final:

Openers: David Warner & Usman Khawaja

Arguably one of the finest all-format openers of modern-day cricket, David Warner has had a rough patch over the past few months. He was so inconsistent that even rumours of him getting dropped from the Test squad seemed to make rounds.

However, there is no substitute for experience and Australia will bank on Warner to come good on the big stage. Australia's leading run-getter in the WTC 2021-23, Usman Khawaja will play a key role for the team in this game.

Middle-order: Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk)

It seems to be an absolute no-brainer that the biggest threat for India is from Australian star batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. Both seem to be on top of their game and will be hungry to pile on the runs in the WTC final.

Travis Head and Cameron Green can take the game away from India with some counter-attacking shots. Green will make an impact with the ball as well, making him the perfect seam-bowling all-rounder. Alex Carey is likely to retain his place as Australia's first-choice wicketkeeper.

Bowlers: Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Although Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the WTC Final, Australia seem to have a solution in Scott Boland, whose Test career has been nothing short of a fairytale so far. Skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will have Boland's support and the trio along with Green can hurt India's chances big time.

Nathan Lyon has enjoyed bowling against India and he will be motivated to do well in an important game. With the pitch at The Oval likely to provide more assistance to the spinners as the game goes on, Lyon might play a crucial role for the Aussies in the WTC final.

