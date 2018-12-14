×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia v India, 2nd Test, Day 1: Twitter reacts as Australia edge close to 300 on a lively Perth pitch

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Humor
334   //    14 Dec 2018, 15:47 IST

Virat Kohli took the gamble of playing four quicks
Virat Kohli took the gamble of playing four quicks

Before the start of the second match against Australia at Perth, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma joined Prithvi Shaw in the list of injured players. On a lively pitch at the new Optus Stadium, India chose to feature four quicks in the playing XI.

While Hanuma Vihari replaced Rohit Sharma, India chose to pick Umesh Yadav in place of Ashwin. This is the only the 3rd instance (since 2000) when India went into a Test match without a specialist spinner.

On a pitch which provided assistance to the quicks, Indian pacers squandered the advantage of the new ball as they were inconsistent with their lines and lengths. As a result, the Australian openers - Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris - added 47 runs in the first hour.

After the much-needed drinks break, the Indian attack rectified their lines and created some chance but the Australian openers rode their luck. For the next hour, Australia could add just 19 runs but did not lose any wickets.

In the second session, Australia started off strongly as both their openers reached their fifties. The openers built together a 112-run partnership and were looking to take the game away from India.

Just when things were going against India, Jasprit Bumrah provided the first breakthrough in the form of Aaron Finch's wicket. The first wicket was followed up by two more - Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris - before Tea. In addition to losing three wickets, Australia added 79 runs to their tally in the second session.

Early in the final session, Virat Kohli pulled off a stunning one-hander to send Peter Handscomb to the pavilion. That wicket was followed by a threatening stand of 84 runs between Shaun Marsh and Travis Head but the dismissal of the two settled batsmen in quick session kept things in balance.

After that Australian captain, Tim Paine and Pat Cummins did not allow India to pick up more wickets. As a result, Australia have 277 runs on board with 4 wickets in hand at the end of Day 1. With the ball doing a bit, Australia would be happy with their situation and will look to make a score in excess off 350.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia:

Advertisement





Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Twitter Reactions
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
Australia vs India 2018, 2nd Test: Has Tim Paine trumped...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India Test series: 3 Most important batsmen...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, First Test, Day 3: Twitter...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 2nd Test preview: A new...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 2 changes India could make...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, first Test, day 2: India...
RELATED STORY
Perth will suit Australia more than India: Ponting
RELATED STORY
Perth Test: Nature of the pitch revealed
RELATED STORY
Michael Vaughan says green top in Perth could backfire on...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: What is a "drop-in" pitch,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 277/6 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us