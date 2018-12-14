Australia v India, 2nd Test, Day 1: Twitter reacts as Australia edge close to 300 on a lively Perth pitch

Virat Kohli took the gamble of playing four quicks

Before the start of the second match against Australia at Perth, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma joined Prithvi Shaw in the list of injured players. On a lively pitch at the new Optus Stadium, India chose to feature four quicks in the playing XI.

While Hanuma Vihari replaced Rohit Sharma, India chose to pick Umesh Yadav in place of Ashwin. This is the only the 3rd instance (since 2000) when India went into a Test match without a specialist spinner.

On a pitch which provided assistance to the quicks, Indian pacers squandered the advantage of the new ball as they were inconsistent with their lines and lengths. As a result, the Australian openers - Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris - added 47 runs in the first hour.

After the much-needed drinks break, the Indian attack rectified their lines and created some chance but the Australian openers rode their luck. For the next hour, Australia could add just 19 runs but did not lose any wickets.

In the second session, Australia started off strongly as both their openers reached their fifties. The openers built together a 112-run partnership and were looking to take the game away from India.

Just when things were going against India, Jasprit Bumrah provided the first breakthrough in the form of Aaron Finch's wicket. The first wicket was followed up by two more - Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris - before Tea. In addition to losing three wickets, Australia added 79 runs to their tally in the second session.

Early in the final session, Virat Kohli pulled off a stunning one-hander to send Peter Handscomb to the pavilion. That wicket was followed by a threatening stand of 84 runs between Shaun Marsh and Travis Head but the dismissal of the two settled batsmen in quick session kept things in balance.

After that Australian captain, Tim Paine and Pat Cummins did not allow India to pick up more wickets. As a result, Australia have 277 runs on board with 4 wickets in hand at the end of Day 1. With the ball doing a bit, Australia would be happy with their situation and will look to make a score in excess off 350.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia:

This has been a day defined by missed opportunities. India wasted the first new ball while it was seaming around & allowed Australia to get ahead in the game. India improved after morning drinks but Australia have wasted starts & lost wickets to some loose shots. #AUSvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 14, 2018

Brilliant overhead slip catch by @imVkohli. Yo! Or should that be Yo-Yo? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 14, 2018

Live scenes of Bumrah from Perth: pic.twitter.com/hzi1CcAclD — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) December 14, 2018

What. A. Ball. Bumrah. Please India, save everyone but also Bumrah. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 14, 2018

This Perth pitch is showing more colours than Benetton. One good length ball goes along the ground to Pant, another one goes over his head 😱 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) December 14, 2018

Ashwin has a left side strain, Ishant looks like his might be on the right. They could combine their two fit sides, spin and pace, to create ... Colin Miller? #AusvInd — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 14, 2018

When you see rishabh pant giving bowling advice from behind the stumps. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vOK8oodxvU — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) December 14, 2018

Have just had Rishabh's chatter translated: Pant to Kohli after two short balls: "He is bowling according to your plan. You only told him to make them cut (after that Harris wicket). Now please tell him to pitch it up."



lol#PantBant #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 14, 2018

Indian fast bowlers after bowling few overs on this pitch. #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/mlD9etVLXO — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 14, 2018

waiting to hear pant's assessment of his dropped catch on the stump mic #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 14, 2018

Wriddhiman Saha meanwhile compiling clips of Rishabh Pant's dropped chances to upload to Twitter. — Abhishek (@absycric) December 14, 2018

India appeared to opt for Umesh's pace ahead of Bhuvneshwar's accuracy. Since the start of 2015 no Indian pace bowler has pitched a higher proportion of his deliveries on a good line and length than Bhuvneshwar's 44%. #AUSvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 14, 2018

If Shaun Marsh played the shot Handscomb did, he would’ve been retired by social media. #whatwasthat #AUSvIND — Jacob Landsmeer (@jlandsme_93) December 14, 2018

The worst thing about India playing all quicks is that it means Rishabh Pant won't be keeping up to the stumps mic. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 14, 2018

Conspiracy Theory #AusvInd:



Virat made Rohit play first Test so that he may get injured and misses the second Test. He knew the 2nd Test is around Rohit's marriage anniversary and it's known to everyone how he performs on these occasions. Insecurity exposed. Share it! — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 13, 2018

Indian players come back to play after lunch in Perth. I believe Kohli gave his Butter Naan to fast bowlers and had Plain Naan for himself. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 14, 2018

