Australia vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

As we enter the last week of the league stage, the 39th match of the ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 will see Australia take on Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, November 7.

While both teams are in the hunt to qualify for the semi-finals, the Men in Yellow will start the game as favorites.

Led by Pat Cummins, they have won each of their last five fixtures. A victory over Afghanistan will make them the third team after India and South Africa to confirm their berth in the top four.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will also be rearing to cause another upset in the tournament. With four wins from their seven games so far, they have truly been one of the most heartening teams to watch in this year's World Cup.

Before the Australia vs Afghanistan match gets underway, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, live streaming details, and weather forecast for this 2023 World Cup match.

Match Details: Australia vs Afghanistan, Match 39, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: November 03, 2023, Friday; 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Australia vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

A member of ground staff at Wankhede stadium [Getty Images]

Situated in the western part of the country, the Wankhede Stadium is known to be a batting paradise. The extra pace on the surface aids the batters to take a toll on the quicker bowlers, while spinners can also face difficulties due to some short boundaries.

It will be the last league match in Mumbai, which is also slated to host the first semi-final. The average first-innings total at the venue is 260.

Australia vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

While there have been some cold winds in the northern part of the country, players in Mumbai might still feel hot and humid.

The team bowling first could struggle in the field as the temperature during the day is expected to be around 32 degrees. It is unlikely to rain with no cloud cover to provide respite. The humidity is expected to be around 50 percent.

Australia vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Australia Probable XI

David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Australia vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

Travis Head and David Warner for Australia [Getty Images]

With the semi-final place on the line, Australia are likely to play their best cricket. They have been relentless, winning last five games.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have also won four of their last five games and have been quite impressive as a unit. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side have approached every game with maturity and will look to play with the same energy against the mighty Australians as well.

Having said that, on a surface that might have extra bounce and help the pacers, expect Australia to rule the roost.

Prediction: Australia to win against Afghanistan in today's World Cup match

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).