Australia vs England: Australia look to salvage pride in last tour game

Preview of one-off T20 between Australia and England scheduled on 27 June 2018

Australia will look to restore some pride after their ODI thrashing at the hands of England when they meet at Edgbaston in the one-off T20 international on June 27.

Australia Cricket Team

Australia : Aussies are a different beast in Twenty20 matches, packed with IPL and Big Bash quality and experience. The tourists can end the series with a win. They have won four of the last five matches between the two, including both matches in the Trans-Tasman Tri-Series that followed the Ashes tour earlier this year.

Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten century from just 58 balls, after he had taken 3-10 with the ball, led them to victory in the first of those two games before Australia chased 138 to win in just 14.3 overs in the second match. But their recent form in England is bit of concern.

Expected Squad : Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake and D'Arcy Short.

England Cricket Team

England : On the other side, the hosts were in stunning form in the recently-concluded ODI series between these two old rivals as they stormed to a 5-0 series whitewash.

England's dominant form included scoring a world record 481/6 from their 50 overs in the third match at Trent Bridge on their way to a 242-run victory, accompanied by Man in form Jos Buttler's superb century which helped them chase 206 to win the final match of the series where England were 114/8 but Buttler shared an 81-run partnership with Adil Rashid before guiding England over the line.

With this form they might be hard to beat in T20 as well.

Expected Squad : Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Tom Curran.