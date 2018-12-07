Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test, day 2, Tea: Fall of wickets in detail

R Ashwin puts India back in the game in Adelaide

The first Test between India and Australia hangs in balance as R Ashwin puts India back in the game in the second session of day 2 in Adelaide.

He bowled brilliantly and picked up two wickets in the session and reduced Australia to 117/4 when the players took the Tea break. Peter Handscomb is unbeaten on 33 while Travis Head was batting on 17. Let us take at how the wickets fell in the session.

Shaun Marsh b Ravichandran Ashwin 2(19)

Seems like Shaun Marsh saw the video highlights of the Indian batsmen getting out yesterday during the lunch interval. On strike for the first over after the interval, R Ashwin bowled a nothing delivery, really nothing, way outside the off-stump and tempted Marsh, who went for an expensive drive just to get an inside edge and drag the ball onto the stumps. Justin Langer must be fuming after seeing this dismissal.

Fall of wicket: Over: 27.6 Australia 57/3

Ashwin with the breakthrough after lunch and SMarsh has to go.



Live coverage HERE: https://t.co/lTUqyqRMzW #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BYFnZKoDWn — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2018

Usman Khawaja c Rishabh Pant b Ravichandran Ashwin 28(125)

Ashwin has been rewarded for the good work he has done in this session so far. That was a ripper from the offie. In-form Khawaja was holding one up with some gritty batting and something special was needed to send him back to the pavilion. That's exactly what Ashwin did as he produced a brilliant delivery. He flighted the ball and got it to kick off the pitch and Khawaja had no other option but to play at it.

Unfortunately for him, he got a faint bit of glove on it and the Indians appealed in unison. On-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena was not convinced and Virat Kohli went upstairs. Replays suggested the faint bit of glove and it forced Dharmasena to change his decision.

Fall of wicket: Over 39.3. Australia 87/4

