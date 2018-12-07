×
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test, day 2, Lunch: Fall of wickets in detail

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
News
620   //    07 Dec 2018, 07:38 IST

Ishant Sharma sent Aaron Finch's middle and off stumps on a cartwheel
Ishant Sharma sent Aaron Finch's middle and off stumps on a cartwheel

Thanks to Cheteshwar Pujara's 123, India ended day 1 of the first Test at 250/9 with the right-hander getting run out off the last ball of the day. It all took just one ball for Australia to end the Indian innings.

Australia got off to a disastrous start with the bat as they lost Aaron Finch in the first over but debutant Marcus Harris and veteran Usman Khawaja steadied the ship before Harris was dismissed against the run of play.

Australia went to lunch at 57/2, trailing India by 193 runs. Khawaja is unbeaten on 21 while Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin picked up a wicket apiece for India.

Let us take a look at how the wickets fell in the first session on day 2.

Mohammed Shami c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood 6(10)

It just took Australia and Josh Hazlewood just one ball on the second day of the first Test to dismiss the Indian batsmen in their first innings. Hazlewood, getting the proceedings underway on day 2, bowled a loosener angling down the leg side, to begin with. Shami tried to get an advantage by helping it on its way to the boundary by playing a pull shot just managed to get a bit of glove and offered the Aussie skipper and wicketkeeper Tim Paine a regulation catch diving to his left.

Fall of wicket: Over 87.6: India 250/10

Aaron Finch b Ishant Sharma 0 (3)

After the Indian batsmen gifted away their wickets on day 1, Aaron Finch tried to emulate them when he played a nothing shot to a delivery that pitched up by Ishant Sharma and was nipping back into him. He tried to play a drive and all he managed was to get an inside edge and had his middle and off stumps uprooted.

Fall of wicket: Over 0.3: Australia 0/1

Marcus Harris c Murali Vijay b R Ashwin 26 (57)

When things were going well for Australia, thanks to some sensible batting from Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris, R Ashwin had the latter out of nowhere. It was a full delivery drifting into the batsman and Harris was late on that and ended up getting an inside edge onto his pads and the ball lobbed straight to the silly point fielder Murali Vijay.

Fall of wicket: Over 21.1: Australia 45/2

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
