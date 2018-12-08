×
Australia vs India 2018-19: 1st Test, Day 3, Lunch - Fall of wickets in detail

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
73   //    08 Dec 2018, 09:02 IST

Mohammed Shami picked wickets off consecutive balls to bring an end to the Australian innings
Mohammed Shami picked wickets off consecutive balls to bring an end to the Australian innings

With the first Test tantalisingly poised, wet weather frustrated both teams early morning on the third day at the Adelaide Oval. Eventually, the rain cleared and the Indian pacers found themselves relishing the prospect of taking on the Australian lower-order with considerable overhead assistance.

Resuming at 191/7, Travis Head and Mitchell Starc strode into the arena to face the charged up duo of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. The lower-order left-hander did not last long as the 25-year old pacer struck to give an early fillip to the visitors.

Nathan Lyon kept Virat Kohli's troops on their toes by throwing the proverbial kitchen sink at almost every delivery. His attacking approach yielded 24 valuable runs for the hosts. When it seemed like India's issues against lower-order would rear its ugly head again, Mohammed Shami removed Head and then Josh Hazlewood off consecutive deliveries to bring the innings to a close.

Australia were bowled out for 235 from 98.4 overs. Much to Tim Paine's dismay, the umpires took lunch earlier than the adjusted schedule following a light drizzle. India's batsmen have a slender lead of 15 runs to build on when the second session starts.

Here's how the last three Australian wickets fell in the pre-lunch session on the third day.

Mitchell Starc c Rishabh Pant b Jasprit Bumrah 15 (34)

Without any feet movement, Starc tried to drive on the up to a full delivery from Bumrah. The length enticed him into the loose drive and Pant snaffled the outside edge quite comfortably. A hint of away movement added to the left-hander's downfall.

Fall of wicket: Over 91.4: Australia 204-8

Travis Head c Rishabh Pant b Mohammed Shami 72 (167)

Head's lengthy vigil at the crease came to an end because of a stunning delivery from Shami. Coming around the stumps, he used the angle to create an illusion of the ball swinging in. But it straightened late to square up the well-set batsman. The edge fell into the safe hands of Pant behind the stumps.

Fall of wicket: Over 98.3: Australia 235-9

Josh Hazlewood c Rishabh Pant b Mohammed Shami 0 (1)

Hazlewood perished for a golden duck even as it began to drizzle again. The static-footed tailender attempted an ungainly swish away from his body. Shami's penchant for getting the ball to skid through quickly meant that the southpaw was beaten for pace. Another outside edge and another catch for Pant.

Fall of wicket: Over 98.4: Australia 235 all out

Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Travis Head
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
