Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test, day 2: Fall of wickets in detail

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 2

After being bowled out for just 250 in their first innings, the Indian bowlers led by R Ashwin pulled India back in the game as they are having the hosts reeling at 191/7 at the end of second day's play at the Adelaide Oval.

Ashwin bowled continuously for two sessions and ended up with figures of 3/50 while Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma took two wickets apiece. For Australia, Travis HEad is batting on 61 with the company of Mitchell Starc.

Let us see how the wickets fell in the final session of day 2.

Peter Handscomb c Rishabh Pant b Jasprit Bumrah 34(93)

Handscomb has been done in by the interval. He was looking good before the Tea break and soon after the start of the third session, he wasted all the good work he had done earlier in his innings. That was a back of the length delivery outside the off stump that skidded off the wicket and Handscomb tried to guide the ball to the third man but ended up edging the ball with his angled bat and offered Rishabh Pant an easy catch behind the wicket.

Fall of wicket: Over 57.3 Australia 120/5

Tim Paine c Rishabh Pant b Ishant Sharma 5(20)

Ishant Sharma has been rewarded for all the hardwork he did with the ball. It was a length ball outside the off stump that straightened after pitching and Paine had no other option but to play at it. A slight movement off the wicket meant that the ball took the outside edge of Paine's bat and went straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. This was also Ishant Sharma's 50th wicket against the Aussies.

Fall of wicket: Over 62.6 Australia 127/6

Pat Cummins lbw b Jasprit Bumrah 10(47)

Pat Cummins' resistance comes to an end, thanks to an inswinger from Jasprit Bumrah. The ball pitched outside the off stump and nipped into the batsman who shouldered arms and ended up getting hit on his back pad. The Indian team started celebrating even before the umpire raised his finger. Cummins went upstairs and the only thing that could have saved him was the height but the ball tracking showed that the ball is hitting the top of off stump.

Fall of wicket: Over 80.3 Australia 177/7

