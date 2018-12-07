×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test, day 2: Fall of wickets in detail

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
07 Dec 2018, 13:12 IST

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 2
Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 2

After being bowled out for just 250 in their first innings, the Indian bowlers led by R Ashwin pulled India back in the game as they are having the hosts reeling at 191/7 at the end of second day's play at the Adelaide Oval.

Ashwin bowled continuously for two sessions and ended up with figures of 3/50 while Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma took two wickets apiece. For Australia, Travis HEad is batting on 61 with the company of Mitchell Starc. 

Let us see how the wickets fell in the final session of day 2.

Also read: Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test, day 2, Lunch: Fall of wickets in detail

Also read: Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test, day 2, Tea: Fall of wickets in detail

Peter Handscomb c Rishabh Pant b Jasprit Bumrah 34(93)

Handscomb has been done in by the interval. He was looking good before the Tea break and soon after the start of the third session, he wasted all the good work he had done earlier in his innings. That was a back of the length delivery outside the off stump that skidded off the wicket and Handscomb tried to guide the ball to the third man but ended up edging the ball with his angled bat and offered Rishabh Pant an easy catch behind the wicket. 

Fall of wicket: Over 57.3 Australia 120/5

Tim Paine c Rishabh Pant b Ishant Sharma 5(20)

Advertisement

Ishant Sharma has been rewarded for all the hardwork he did with the ball. It was a length ball outside the off stump that straightened after pitching and Paine had no other option but to play at it. A slight movement off the wicket meant that the ball took the outside edge of Paine's bat and went straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. This was also Ishant Sharma's 50th wicket against the Aussies. 

Fall of wicket: Over 62.6 Australia 127/6

Pat Cummins lbw b Jasprit Bumrah 10(47)

Pat Cummins' resistance comes to an end, thanks to an inswinger from Jasprit Bumrah. The ball pitched outside the off stump and nipped into the batsman who shouldered arms and ended up getting hit on his back pad. The Indian team started celebrating even before the umpire raised his finger. Cummins went upstairs and the only thing that could have saved him was the height but the ball tracking showed that the ball is hitting the top of off stump.

Fall of wicket: Over 80.3 Australia 177/7

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma Jasprit Bumrah
Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test, day 2, Tea: Fall of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test, day 2, Lunch: Fall...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: 5 Talking Points...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018, 1st Test: Visitors look to draw...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, Day 1 summary: Australia come...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 1st Test: Batting depth could rescue...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018-19: 3 Individual battles that...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | 12:00 AM
IND 250/10
AUS 191/7 (88.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Australia trail India by 59 runs with 3 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us