Australia vs India 2018-19: 1st Test, Day 4 - Fall of wickets in detail

Aaron Finch would have survived had he used the DRS

Resuming at 151/3, India began promisingly as Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane looked in terrific touch at the start of the fourth day's play against Australia in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Nathan Lyon pulled Australia back into the contest by removing the well-set and then Rohit Sharma. Despite Rahane's sterling knock, India suffered a lower-order collapse and were bowled out for 307.

Chasing 323 in the fourth-innings, Australia were jolted by Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami. The veteran off-spinner and the experienced pacer picked two wickets each. The hosts ended the penultimate day at 10/4.

Here's how each of the 11 wickets fell during the fourth day's play in Adelaide.

India

Cheteshwar Pujara c Aaron Finch b Nathan Lyon 71 (204)

Getting one to turn and bounce sharply from the rough, Lyon's trademark off-break hit Pujara's thigh pad before the ricochet kissed the glove and bobbled up. Finch completed a simple catch at short leg.

Fall of wicket: Over 87.6 - India 234/4

Rohit Sharma c Peter Handscomb b Nathan Lyon 1 (6)

Advancing down the track, Rohit was undone by the wiles of Lyon. Upon dropping the ball shorter, the off-spinner generated fierce turn to bring the silly point into play. Handscomb dived low and grabbed a one-handed stunner.

Fall of wicket: Over 91.2 - India 248/5

Rishabh Pant c Aaron Finch b Nathan Lyon 28 (16)

Pant threw his wicket away with a typically rash shot. Despite the presence of deep cover-point, he charged Lyon in an attempt to go aerial and holed out to Finch.

Fall of wicket: Over 97.1 - India 282/6

Ravichandran Ashwin c Marcus Harris b Mitchell Starc 5 (18)

Starc unleashed a short ball and coerced Ashwin into playing the pull shot. But the all-rounder did not connect properly and the ball only went as far as Harris at deep square leg.

Fall of wicket: Over 102.2 - India 303/7

Ajinkya Rahane c Mitchell Starc b Nathan Lyon 70 (147)

Whilst trying an uncharacteristic reverse-sweep, Rahane got down on one knee and found his timing against a well-flighted delivery from the off-spinner. But the shot ended up settling into the hands of Starc at backward point.

Fall of wicket: Over 103.1 - India 303/8

Mohammed Shami c Marcus Harris b Nathan Lyon 0 (1)

Immediately after Rahane's dismissal, the cavalier Shami danced down the track and unfurled a mammoth slog. However, Lyon's loop meant that the ball found its way into the lurking Harris at deep midwicket.

Fall of wicket: Over 103.2 - India 303/9

Ishant Sharma c Aaron Finch b Mitchell Starc 0 (15)

This was a classic tailender's dismissal. Starc got one to climb nastily from back of length. Attempting to fend at the short ball, Ishant offered a straightforward catch to the short leg fielder.

Fall of wicket: Over 106.5 - India 307 all out

Australia

Aaron Finch c Rishabh Pant b Ravichandran Ashwin 11 (35)

After being reprieved by a no-ball from Ishant, Finch's luck ran out this time. He got forward to a typical off-break from Ashwin. But the ball turned from the rough and the alleged inside-edge bobbled up for Pant. Replays showed that the ball missed the glove.

Fall of wicket: Over 11.6 - Australia 28/1

Marcus Harris c Rishabh Pant b Mohammed Shami 26 (49)

Shami expertly hit the in-between length to draw a false shot from Harris. Cramped for room, the left-hander's cut shot resulted in an outside-edge which was grabbed by the wicket-keeper.

Fall of wicket: Over 16.2 - Australia 44/2

Usman Khawaja c Rohit Sharma b Ravichandran Ashwin 8 (42)

Having been kept quiet by some tight bowling, Usman Khawaja charged at Ashwin in an attempt to break the shackles. But the left-hander got it horribly wrong as he succumbed to the off-spinner's dip. The miscue hanged in the air for what seemed like an eternity. However, Rohit completed a well-judged catch after running in from the cover boundary.

Fall of wicket: Over 23.3 - Australia 60/3

Peter Handscomb c Cheteshwar Pujara b Mohammed Shami 14 (40)

Upon seeing the length, Handscomb got ready to pull the ball in front of square. But he was undone by Shami's slippery pace and reacted late on the shot. The mistimed stroke was snaffled by Pujara at midwicket.

Fall of wicket: Over 36.5 - Australia 84/4

