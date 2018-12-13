×
Australia vs India 2018-19: 2 changes India could make for the Perth Test

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
436   //    13 Dec 2018, 11:19 IST

India Training Session
India Training Session

India won a near cliffhanger at the Adelaide Oval against Australia in the first Test match. Due to this victory, India became the first Asian side to ever win the first Test match of the series in the Aussies backyard. Pujara's excellent batting display in both the innings coupled with the phenomenal performance of India's bowling attack helped India to win the first Test match by just 31 runs.

Also, the credit for the victory should be given to Rishabh Pant who took ten catches in the entire game and hence helped himself to improve his confidence behind the wickets.

Due to injuries to two key players, the Indian team management will have to make the necessary changes to replace them with suitable candidates present in the squad.

Let us have a look at the two changes India should make for the 2nd Test match in Perth.

#2 Hanuma Vihari in for Rohit Sharma

CXI v India - International 4-Day Tour Match: Day 4
CXI v India - International 4-Day Tour Match: Day 4

Rohit Sharma who scored 37 and one run in the two innings of the last Test match, has carried a minor back injury from the previous game. Hence, he has been ruled out of the squad for the second Test match at Perth starting from tomorrow. Despite his low scores in the first match, Rohit would have probably played the second Test if he had recovered in time and hence would probably have been his last chance to cement his place in the XI for the entire four-match series.

Nonetheless, it will provide an excellent opportunity for the in-form Hanuma Vihari who was unfortunately dropped in the first Test match for Rohit Sharma. Having scored a good knock of 56 in the last Test match of the tour of England, Vihari will look to grab this opportunity with both hands and hence try to cement his place in the side in the game starting from tomorrow.

